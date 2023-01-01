The October 2024 Issue
Oct 2024
EDITOR’S LETTER
"Back in April, I hit a wall. I was burned out and needed a break, but not the kind where I cram in sightseeing and activities and come home more exhausted than when I left."

She's so golden

With a starring role in the Netflix mega-series 3 Body Problem , Marlo Kelly is riding the wave of her breakout year

Class of '24

There’s a curious beauty phenomenon happening among tween boys, discovers Justine Cullen — and it smells like amber fougere

Have you heard? Public hair's back

In case you missed the memo, sporting a full bush is cool again. But how does one gracefully navigate this return to au naturel in our post-laser era? We have some answers.

