She's so golden

Slowly shuffling forward in a queue, being marshalled by security and handlers speaking into headsets, Marlo Kelly felt like she was waiting to go through airport security, but in fact she was waiting to walk the 2024 Emmys red carpet. “The whole experience is just very strange and orderly, which in hindsight makes so much sense because there's so many people,” she recalls with a laugh. “You know, the Emmys in itself is a production, but I just didn't think about it that way. I thought about it as something much more organic and artistic, so it was quite interesting. And then suddenly I’m in a room with people that I've only ever seen on screen before.”

This was Kelly’s first big awards show experience, and a momentous one at that, not just because it was her first, but also because the show she was there to represent — Netflix’s behemoth 3 Body Problem — was nominated for Best Drama Series. None of it was lost on the 24-year-old. “It's so silly to say as an actor, but there is a moment of like, it doesn't feel real,” she explains. “They don't feel like real people. But it’s actually a really wonderful thing to suddenly be in a space with people like that. To me, it was very much a moment where I felt like I could recognise that all these people I idolise are also just human beings. That was actually really important and made the whole night just feel really accessible and fun and special.” It was the first of what will no doubt be many awards shows in Kelly’s future, as she rides the wave of a major breakout year.