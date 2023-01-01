She's so golden

With a starring role in the Netflix mega-series 3 Body Problem, Marlo Kelly is riding the wave of her breakout year
PHOTOGRAPHY by TIM ASHTON
STYLING by RACHEL WAYMAN
WORDS by COURTNEY THOMPSON
Slowly shuffling forward in a queue, being marshalled by security and handlers speaking into headsets, Marlo Kelly felt like she was waiting to go through airport security, but in fact she was waiting to walk the 2024 Emmys red carpet. “The whole experience is just very strange and orderly, which in hindsight makes so much sense because there's so many people,” she recalls with a laugh. “You know, the Emmys in itself is a production, but I just didn't think about it that way. I thought about it as something much more organic and artistic, so it was quite interesting. And then suddenly I’m in a room with people that I've only ever seen on screen before.”
This was Kelly’s first big awards show experience, and a momentous one at that, not just because it was her first, but also because the show she was there to represent — Netflix’s behemoth 3 Body Problem — was nominated for Best Drama Series. None of it was lost on the 24-year-old. “It's so silly to say as an actor, but there is a moment of like, it doesn't feel real,” she explains. “They don't feel like real people. But it’s actually a really wonderful thing to suddenly be in a space with people like that. To me, it was very much a moment where I felt like I could recognise that all these people I idolise are also just human beings. That was actually really important and made the whole night just feel really accessible and fun and special.” It was the first of what will no doubt be many awards shows in Kelly’s future, as she rides the wave of a major breakout year.
Unlike many actors who trace their career back to a specific revelatory moment in their childhood, Kelly says it was just something she always knew she wanted to do. Growing up in Sydney’s Inner West with parents who both worked as physios, her entry to performance was the Australian Girls Choir, which she joined aged five. “As part of the choir practice, we would do drama — I think it was like 10 minutes every week or something,” she recalls. “And I would think about what I was gonna do in those 10 minutes for the entire week. Like, I'd plan it. When I look back on it, there's so many examples of things like that from when I was little, but I don't specifically remember a particular thing that drove me into it. Like I did dance when I was little, but I know that the only part of the dancing that I cared about was the acting.”
Despite her growing ambition to pursue acting professionally, her parents insisted she finish school. “I was begging my parents to let me try and find an agent, which they weren't so keen on,” she says. “'Cause they were like, well, we don't know anything about that, we can't help you with it. We just want you to finish school. But I think they could probably see the glint in my eyes that I'd give everything else up.” As fate would have it, an agent attended her school production of Macbeth, saw her performance of Lady Macbeth and went on to sign Kelly. She began auditioning after school and had her university career cut short when she landed a part in Home & Away. “It does feel very fortuitous when I look back on it,” she admits. “I just try not to take it for granted.”
VERY TOP: CHANEL hat, approx $7485, beige gold earring (top), $2350, white gold earring, $2450, and watch, $10,550. ABOVE: CHANEL cardigan, $8950, belt, $2740, earring, $2450, bracelet, $8900, and watch, $7800. TOP LEFT: CHANEL top, $3790, pants, $5680, diamond bracelet (top), $16,500, bracelet, $8900, watch, $7800, yellow gold earrings, $6700, beige gold earring (right ear), $2350, and white gold earring (right ear), $2450. TOP RIGHT: CHANEL dress, $16,700, bracelet, $8450, watch, $10,550, earring (top), $12,700,
and beige gold earrings, $6850.
VERY TOP: CHANEL hat, approx $7485, beige gold earring (top), $2350, white gold earring, $2450, and watch, $10,550. ABOVE: CHANEL cardigan, $8950, belt, $2740, earring, $2450, bracelet, $8900, and watch, $7800. TOP LEFT: CHANEL top, $3790, pants, $5680, diamond bracelet (top), $16,500, bracelet, $8900, watch, $7800, yellow gold earrings, $6700, beige gold earring (right ear), $2350, and white gold earring (right ear), $2450. TOP RIGHT: CHANEL dress, $16,700, bracelet, $8450, watch, $10,550, earring (top), $12,700,
Kelly played Skye Peters on the iconic Australian soap for a year before roles in shorts and other series such as Dare Me began popping up. In 2021, she landed a role in the fictionalised retelling of the Tiger King saga, Joe vs. Carole, as Jamie Murdoch, Carole Baskin’s daughter, working opposite Kate McKinnon. While she was filming the series, she got an audition for a mysterious unnamed project led by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B Weiss, along with Alexander Woo. (As the first major series that Benioff and Weiss have led since the blockbuster that was Thrones, expectations were high.) When Kelly submitted her self-tape, she had no idea what it was for, so when the showrunners called, she didn’t expect to hear she’d landed the role — she was mostly just trying to remain calm. “I was obsessed with Game of Thrones, like I used to watch it in class on my laptop,” she laughs. “I thought that it was going to be a chat, and they were going to tell me what to do for another audition. But instead they basically were like, ‘so when you get here and you start filming…’, which is crazy. So I was freaking out internally, trying to stay calm.”
ABOVE: CHANEL dress, $6890, earring, $12,700, and watch, $9150. BELOW: CHANEL denim coat, $9300, earrings, $6700, watch, $9150, white gold bracelet, $8900, and diamond bracelet, $16,500.
The project was the small screen adaptation of Liu Cixin’s award-winning science fiction novel, Three-Body Problem. It follows a group of scientists tasked with saving humanity from the invasion of the alien San-Ti, who have already commenced a 400-year intergalactic journey to reach Earth. Kelly plays Tatiana, who is something of a human disciple of the San-Ti. The character doesn’t exist in the books and, before Kelly auditioned, wasn’t meant to appear beyond episode one of the series. “From my understanding, they sort of said that they had written the first scene,” she explains. “But I think they just started to shift on that idea during the audition process.”
It meant that the character development was more collaborative than usual and her presence grew throughout the filming process. “They continued to flesh out her backstory while we were filming, so a solid number of my scenes were added throughout the shoot,” Kelly says. “It was great for me. I think she really was something that they were building on and building on. As they were creating the series, they realised that they needed a stronger antagonist representation within the story and something that felt human rather than just a concept.”
The scale of the 3 Body Problem can’t be understated. It’s reportedly the most expensive new series Netflix has ever made after Stranger Things season 4, with the production budget for each episode in season one reportedly coming to US$20 million (AU$30 million). The second and third seasons have already been green-lit, with projections placing the production cost at around $2 billion. So far, it’s paying off — the show was number one on Netflix’s Top 10 list across the globe when it debuted in March, and was streamed for 1.6 billion minutes in the first week alone.
TOP LEFT: CHANEL cardigan, $8950, belt, $2740, earring, $2450, bracelet, $8900, and watch, $7800. TOP RIGHT: CHANEL white gold earring (right ear), $2450, earring, $12,700, bracelet, $8450, and watch, $9150. HAIR Ramsell Martinez at Home Agency MAKEUP Kara Yoshimoto Bua at A-Frame Agency LOCATION The Maybourne Hotel Beverly Hills
TOP LEFT: CHANEL cardigan, $8950, belt, $2740, earring, $2450, bracelet, $8900, and watch, $7800. TOP RIGHT: CHANEL white gold earring (right ear), $2450, earring, $12,700, bracelet, $8450, and watch, $9150.
HAIR Ramsell Martinez at Home Agency MAKEUP Kara Yoshimoto Bua at A-Frame Agency LOCATION The Maybourne Hotel Beverly Hills
For Kelly, it’s taught her not to take other work for granted, especially as she steps into a more hands-on role in the development of new projects. “It does make you appreciate the really small things,” she says. “It makes you appreciate the projects that don't have much money and that really have to hustle to get made. It does truly make me want to put a lot of time and energy into those sorts of things. And I hope that one day I'm in the position where I can push those things forward because I think that they're so important and I think that they're so vital to getting newer, younger performers and directors and writers into the scene. But we need these big projects to happen to allow those as well. For me it's about finding a nice equal balance between the two things.”
3 Body Problem is streaming now on Netflix.
There’s a curious beauty phenomenon happening among tween boys, discovers Justine Cullen — and it smells like amber fougere
In case you missed the memo, sporting a full bush is cool again. But how does one gracefully navigate this return to au naturel in our post-laser era? We have some answers.