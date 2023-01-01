Have you heard? Public hair's back

I spent a small fortune on laser. Am I doomed to be unfashionably bushless forever?

Fear not, laser isn’t as permanent as it’s cracked up to be, but if you want to help things along there are supplements and serums that can promote hair growth. Biotin is a supplement thought to improve strands’ strength and thickness, and rosemary oil is said to encourage growth, too. There are pubic hair transplants in Turkey, but given the way beauty fads go, we wouldn’t recommend it. If all else fails, there’s always a Maison Margiela merkin – or an Etsy dupe that will set you back around $400.

Does this mean we’re in for a pubic lice resurgence?

Despite peer-reviewed research suggesting the destruction of their pubic hair habitat is sending crabs extinct (Dholakia et al, 2014), according to certified sex and relationship therapist Georgia Grace, transmission actually occurs during skin-to-skin contact.

So, no, a lack of pubic hair does not prevent lice in the same way your new ’do won’t make them more prevalent.

What does this trend mean for manscaping? My partner has only just got his head around it. Should he now return to his old, neanderthal ways?

If you’re dedicated to following pubic hair trends as a couple (no judgement), note that while women are going bushy, the manosphere is taking the lead of ‘looksmaxxers’, who advocate for going completely bare so they are “ready for sex” –although, between us, we doubt any of them are actually having any. In any case, it’s worth reminding him that in 83 per cent of penile injuries, there was a razor involved.

I’m on the fence. Can you give me any other reasons than fashion to embrace the look?

Pubes can be pretty useful for avoiding chafing – ideal if you, like everyone else, have recently become obsessed with a run club. They also protect the vagina from bacteria, dust and other nasty stuff that could give you a yeast infection or UTI. Plus, ditching laser appointments will save you money while waxing strips and razors are still relatively single use and almost impossible to recycle, so it’s an easy way to reduce waste, too.

Is it true that pubic hair can affect sexual pleasure? What can I expect?

According to Grace, this is pretty subjective. “Some people shave or remove their hair to feel more sensation and skin contact, making it more pleasurable for them. Others find that having pubic hair enhances their pleasure and makes them enjoy sex more.”