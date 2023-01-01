Have you heard? Public hair's back

In case you missed the memo, sporting a full bush is cool again. But how does one gracefully navigate this return to au naturel in our post-laser era? We have some answers.
Managing the regrowth stage is all about patience – no easy feat when you’re suffering through that in-between itch. According to a source at Laser Clinics Australia, who spoke under the condition of confidentiality, in the early days you should avoid tight clothing to reduce friction. Moisturising will help soothe the skin and can act as a gel to keep those pesky, rebellious hairs from curling inwards (which is what actually causes the irritation). And remember, your hair removal method affects regrowth – shaving may cause thicker stubble, while laser or waxing might lead to uneven patches – so prepare for the fact that your bush may not be picture-perfect the first time around.
Absolutely not – unless you enjoy wreaking havoc on your pH balance. A bit of jojoba-infused Fur Oil (Emma Watson-approved) should do the trick to keep things soft and smooth. For those sweaty summer days, DeoDoc Intimate Deo Spray is your new best friend. And if you want to keep ingrowns at bay, Frank Body’s Glycolic Body Scrub is your go-to for a pore cleanse that even your face would envy.
Pubic hair is the ultimate personal choice, but if you’re still battling with internalised societal norms, you may want to be more selective about your bikini shape of choice. A boy short will keep everything neatly tucked away. Alternatively, a little edge-trimming goes
a long way. Actual stencils can be found online for those novices worried about shaping or taking too much off, although this feels like overthinking things to us.
Fear not, laser isn’t as permanent as it’s cracked up to be, but if you want to help things along there are supplements and serums that can promote hair growth. Biotin is a supplement thought to improve strands’ strength and thickness, and rosemary oil is said to encourage growth, too. There are pubic hair transplants in Turkey, but given the way beauty fads go, we wouldn’t recommend it. If all else fails, there’s always a Maison Margiela merkin – or an Etsy dupe that will set you back around $400.
Despite peer-reviewed research suggesting the destruction of their pubic hair habitat is sending crabs extinct (Dholakia et al, 2014), according to certified sex and relationship therapist Georgia Grace, transmission actually occurs during skin-to-skin contact.
So, no, a lack of pubic hair does not prevent lice in the same way your new ’do won’t make them more prevalent.
If you’re dedicated to following pubic hair trends as a couple (no judgement), note that while women are going bushy, the manosphere is taking the lead of ‘looksmaxxers’, who advocate for going completely bare so they are “ready for sex” –although, between us, we doubt any of them are actually having any. In any case, it’s worth reminding him that in 83 per cent of penile injuries, there was a razor involved.
Pubes can be pretty useful for avoiding chafing – ideal if you, like everyone else, have recently become obsessed with a run club. They also protect the vagina from bacteria, dust and other nasty stuff that could give you a yeast infection or UTI. Plus, ditching laser appointments will save you money while waxing strips and razors are still relatively single use and almost impossible to recycle, so it’s an easy way to reduce waste, too.
According to Grace, this is pretty subjective. “Some people shave or remove their hair to feel more sensation and skin contact, making it more pleasurable for them. Others find that having pubic hair enhances their pleasure and makes them enjoy sex more.”
The hair down there has been carrying the weight of our judgement since long before Carrie Bradshaw’s LA Brazilian left her “completely bald”.
Frankly, it’s your body, your rules. But if you’re met with resistance, you can always take the regrowth slow and steady so that everyone gets used to the idea one short and curly at a time.
Take a deep breath. While finding your first grey pube can be a shock, it’s also a sign that you’re a person with age and experience on your side – the kind that makes you absolutely capable of handling this existential crisis with grace.
In a pinch, fine, but a courteous heads-up is advisable. Though, honestly, there are better tools out there for less than $100 – don’t shortchange yourself. Try the Panasonic Bikini Trimmer & Shaver, $79.
