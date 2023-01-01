Class of '24

It is, in a very small way, a trickle-down effect from the whole new, somewhat scary world of male vanity (not restricted to this age group) known as ‘looksmaxxing’ – the idea of maximising one’s physical attractiveness that stems from incel forums online but has had more mainstream attention over the past couple of years via TikTok. Within looksmaxxing you have ‘softmaxxing’ – practices such as making improvements to personal hygiene, dressing more stylishly, going to the gym and following skincare routines – and the more extreme version known, of course, as ‘hardmaxxing’, involving things like cosmetic surgery and steroid use. Then there’s ‘auramaxxing’, the adoption of classic self-improvement techniques like journalling and mantras – as well as some less classic techniques such as talking and laughing less or, um, “having a semi in public” – to become more attractive (questionable) from the inside out. In comparison to all the other -maxxing behaviours, the idea of smellmaxxing is child’s play, quite literally.

Which brings me back to JPG. While this is not a new scent (although there are constant new variants) and it’s definitely not aimed at a pre teen, it’s fascinating that of all the possible fragrances, this is the one they’ve latched onto the hardest and fastest, and it perfectly sums up the speed at which things are moving in this space. On TikTok, ‘Jean Paul Gaultier’ was searched only 53,000 times worldwide in the first quarter of 2023, as opposed to 8.8 million times in the first quarter of 2024. Similarly, #jeanpaulgaultier garnered 80 million video views in the first quarter of 2023, versus 1.3 billion in the same quarter of 2024. A viral sound bite from the animated movie Megamind (a film released in 2010, coincidentally the year many of these new fans were born) in which Minion asks Will Ferrell’s character “Are you wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Pour Homme?” gave fans of the scent something to run with, as did a case of mistaken identity between hugely popular TikTok creator Jeremy Fragrance and a man he approached on the beach who he thought was “Jean Paul Gaultier himself” (he wasn’t). But two viral moments don’t go all the way to explaining the hold that this particular scent has over this demographic right at this particular moment in time. Jean Paul Gaultier is now the third most popular male fragrance brand in Australia, spearheaded by Le Male – and it’s 30 years old, which in a world of constant newness makes it an absolute unicorn.

The reasons must have fragrance marketers around the world scratching their heads, but theories abound. Le Male is categorised as an amber fougere scent, but it’s got a creamy, vanilla base and a hint of sweetness that can’t hurt in appealing to a younger consumer (girls in this age demographic are big fans of vanilla-based scents, too). It also has a unique and recognisably minty top note, an important factor when you’re 12 and have invested all your pocket money on a status perfume, because what’s even the point if no one can tell that you’re wearing it? Multiple variations with differently dressed (or undressed) bottles are available at any one time, making it collectable, tradable – a bit like the Funko Pops they only just grew out of – and appealing to a generation that is only just starting to work out what self-expression means to them. And I suspect that the bottle itself, with all of its overt, assertive masculinity, could be appealing to something deeper inside the boys of this demographic who are just grappling with what it means to even be a man, especially in 2024 when everything they see in the news, from unhinged politicians to gendered violence, reflects negatively on masculinity, and decent role models seem to be few and far between. With everything that’s going on, is it any wonder they’re looking to an idealised projection of manhood to help them get there? Better Le Male – a perfume that actually smells good and has long celebrated queerness and individualism – than, like, Andrew Tate. Or, for that matter, Zherper Gooteter.