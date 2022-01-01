InStyle Australia Refund Policy

Subscription Terms & Conditions:

By subscribing to InStyle Magazine you agree to the following terms and conditions:

1. Subscriptions are sold by True North Media Australia ABN 98 660 995 559

Dispatch and Deliveries Policy

1. True North Media Australia will supply a magazine to your nominated delivery address in accordance with the length of subscription you have purchased:

>> 1 issue subscription - 1 magazine

>> 2 issue subscription - 2 magazines

Magazines will be delivered on a 6 month basis, in accordance with each new edition released by InStyle magazine.

2. We endeavour to keep our subscription price list up to date. Current and back issues of the magazine can be purchased separately through the website, however we cannot guarantee the availability of any back issues of our magazines.

3. Prices quoted are in Australian Dollars (AUD) and inclusive of GST (where relevant). We may amend our prices from time to time. We have already factored packaging and postage into the price.

4. When you place an order it is your responsibility to provide correct details such as your name, address for delivery and billing purposes, your email address, telephone number and credit card details. We take due care with this information however, in providing us with such information you accept we are not liable for its misuse due to an error in transmission, a virus or malware.

5. Confirmation of your order occurs immediately on-line or by phone unless payment cannot be processed. Please contact us if there is a problem ordering online and we will process the payment over the phone.

6. Subscriptions delivered by post begin with the next available issue of InSyle Magazine. Current and back issues purchased online are dispatched and sent via post to the nominated address within seven working days.

8. We consider the security of your financial details to be of paramount importance and use a secure third party payment system to process your financial details.

9. Subscription copies do not receive the retail-exclusive promotional cover gifts.

Refund Policy

Subscriptions are non-refundable 24 hours after the time of purchase.

Cancellation Policy

You may cancel your Subscription at any time during your subscription term. If you choose to cancel your Subscription, please note that we do not issue refunds.

If an error in processing was made on our part, or due to a technical error for online subscriptions, the full value of any non-delivered magazines will be refunded in full.

Flat Rate Subscription

9. Subscriptions are non-refundable 24 hours after the time of purchase.

Suspension of Subscription

10. If you receive your annual subscription by post and will be away from home for an extended period of time, you may request we temporarily suspend your subscription until you return. The maximum period we can extend your subscription is three months. Just email us at subscriptions@instylemagazine.com.au

Gift Subscription

11. We know many people buy subscriptions and also receive them as gifts. If you find yourself with multiple subscriptions, contact us by email at subscriptions@instylemagazine.com.au to roll the subscriptions together and extend the length of the current subscription.

Product Returns for Magazines not received or Damaged in the Post

13. If the magazine has been damaged in the post, please advise us within seven days of receipt of the damaged magazine by one of the following methods to arrange a replacement magazine at no charge:

>> email to subscriptions@instylemagazine.com.au

>> phone 02 9280 0808

14. The warranty given above is in addition to any other rights and remedies you may have as a consumer under Australian Consumer Law in relation to the goods and services to which the warranty relates.

15. For Australian orders, if you do not receive your copy within 21 days of us mailing it to you, please notify us by email at subscriptions@instylemagazine.com.au and we will send you a replacement magazine at no cost. It is your responsibility to keep your postage details up to date. We will not send a replacement copy if you have not updated your address.

16. Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.