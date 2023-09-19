InStyle Australia Privacy Policy

Last update 19.09.23

Thank you for choosing to be part of our community at InStyle Australia ("Company," "we," "us," or "our"). A reference to "we", "us, "our" is a reference to True North Media Australia Pty Ltd ABN 98 660 995 559 and any other associated entity. We are committed to protecting your personal information and your right to privacy. If you have any questions or concerns about this privacy notice or our practices with regard to your personal information, please contact us at info@truenorthmedia.co



This privacy notice describes how we might use your information if you:

Visit our website at instyleaustralia.com.au

Engage with us in other related ways ― including any sales, marketing, or events

In this privacy notice, if we refer to:

"Website," we are referring to any website of ours that references or links to this policy

"Services," we are referring to our Website, and other related services, including any sales, marketing, or

events

The purpose of this privacy notice is to explain to you in the clearest way possible what information we collect, how we use it, and what rights you have in relation to it. If there are any terms in this privacy notice that you do not agree with, please discontinue use of our Services immediately.



We will comply with obligations under the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) ("Privacy Act") (including the Australian Privacy Principles ("APPs") and the Privacy (Credit Reporting) Code 2014 ("CR Code")).



Please read this privacy notice carefully, as it will help you understand what we do with the information that we collect.

1. WHAT IS "PERSONAL INFORMATION"?

In Short: Personal Information is information or an opinion about an identified or identifiable individual.



The Privacy Act currently defines “personal information” as meaning information or an opinion about an identified individual or an individual who is reasonably identifiable:

(a) whether the information or opinion is true or not; and

(b) whether the information or opinion is recorded in a material form or not.

If information does not disclose your identity or enable your identity to be ascertained, it will in most cases not be classified as “personal information” and will not be subject to this privacy policy.

2. WHAT INFORMATION DO WE COLLECT?

The personal information you disclose to us

In Short: We collect personal information that you provide to us.

We collect personal information that you voluntarily provide to us when you register on the Website, express an interest in obtaining information about us or our products and services when you participate in activities on the Website (such as signing up to newsletters, answering surveys, entering competitions, contests, or giveaways) or otherwise when you contact us.

The personal information we collect may include the following: names; phone numbers; email addresses; mailing addresses; job titles; contact preferences; and other similar information.

All personal information that you provide to us must be true, complete, and accurate, and you must notify us of any changes to such personal information.

Information automatically collected

In Short: Some information — such as your Internet Protocol (IP) address and/or browser and device characteristics — is collected automatically when you visit our Website.

We automatically collect certain information when you visit, use or navigate the Website. This information does not reveal your specific identity (like your name or contact information) but may include device and usage information, such as your IP address, browser, and device characteristics, operating system, language preferences, referring URLs, device name, country, location, information about how and when you use our Website and other technical information. This information is primarily needed to maintain the security and operation of our Website, and for our internal analytics and reporting purposes.

Like many businesses, we also collect information through cookies and similar technologies.

The information we collected includes:

Log and Usage Data. Log and usage data are service-related, diagnostic, usage, and performance information our servers automatically collect when you access or use our Website and which we record in log files. Depending on how you interact with us, this log data may include your IP address, device information, browser type, and settings, and information about your activity on the Website (such as the date/time stamps associated with your usage, pages, and files viewed, searches and other actions you take such as which features you use), device event information (such as system activity, error reports (sometimes called 'crash dumps') and hardware settings).

Log and usage data are service-related, diagnostic, usage, and performance information our servers automatically collect when you access or use our Website and which we record in log files. Depending on how you interact with us, this log data may include your IP address, device information, browser type, and settings, and information about your activity on the Website (such as the date/time stamps associated with your usage, pages, and files viewed, searches and other actions you take such as which features you use), device event information (such as system activity, error reports (sometimes called 'crash dumps') and hardware settings). Device Data. We collect device data such as information about your computer, phone, tablet, or another device you use to access the Website. Depending on the device used, this device data may include information such as your IP address (or proxy server), device and application identification numbers, location, browser type, hardware model Internet service provider and/or mobile carrier, operating system, and system configuration information.

We collect device data such as information about your computer, phone, tablet, or another device you use to access the Website. Depending on the device used, this device data may include information such as your IP address (or proxy server), device and application identification numbers, location, browser type, hardware model Internet service provider and/or mobile carrier, operating system, and system configuration information. Location Data. We collect location data such as information about your device's location, which can be either precise or imprecise. How much information we collect depends on the type and settings of the device you use to access the Website. For example, we may use GPS and other technologies to collect geolocation data that tells us your current location (based on your IP address). You can opt-out of allowing us to collect this information either by refusing access to the information or by disabling your Location setting on your device. Note, however, if you choose to opt-out, you may not be able to use certain aspects of the Services.

Personal Information About Other People

In Short: If you provide personal information about any other person we assume you have sought their consent to disclosure and will deal with their personal information in accordance with this Privacy Policy.

If you give us personal information about any other person in relation to or in connection with the provision of our Services:

(a) we are entitled to assume that you have sought their consent to the disclosure of such personal information to us; and

(b) we will collect, hold, use and disclose their personal information in accordance with this Privacy Policy.

Consent to Collection and Use

In Short: By using our Website and providing information to us you consent to collection and use of your personal information.

By using our Website and Services or providing information to us via any medium (including engaging with us through any social media channel), you are consenting to the collection and use of your personal information in accordance with this Privacy Policy.

You consent to us collecting sensitive information which you provide to us voluntarily

3. HOW DO WE USE YOUR INFORMATION?

In Short: We process your information for purposes based on legitimate business interests, the fulfillment of our contract with you, compliance with our legal obligations, and/or your consent.

We use personal information collected for a variety of business purposes described below. We process your personal information for these purposes in reliance on our legitimate business interests, in order to enter into or perform a contract with you, with your consent, and/or for compliance with our legal obligations. We indicate the specific processing grounds we rely on next to each purpose listed below.

We use the information we collect or receive:

Request feedback. We may use your information to request feedback and to contact you about your use of our Website.

To enable user-to-user communications. We may use your information in order to enable user-to-user communications with each user's consent.

To manage user accounts. We may use your information for the purposes of managing our account and keeping it in working order.

To send administrative information to you. We may use your personal information to send you product, service, and new feature information and/or information about changes to our terms, conditions, and policies.

To protect our Services. We may use your information as part of our efforts to keep our Website safe and secure (for example, for fraud monitoring and prevention).

To enforce our terms, conditions, and policies for business purposes, to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, or in connection with our contract.

To respond to legal requests and prevent harm. If we receive a subpoena or other legal request, we may need to inspect the data we hold to determine how to respond.

Administer prize draws and competitions. We may use your information to administer prize draws and competitions when you elect to participate in our competitions.

To deliver and facilitate the delivery of services to the user. We may use your information to provide you with the requested service.

To respond to user inquiries/offer support to users. We may use your information to respond to your inquiries and solve any potential issues you might have with the use of our Services.

To send you marketing and promotional communications. We and/or our third-party marketing partners may use the personal information you send to us for our marketing purposes, if this is in accordance with your marketing preferences. For example, when expressing an interest in obtaining information about us or our Website, subscribing to marketing, or otherwise contacting us, we will collect personal information from you. You can opt out of our marketing emails at any time.

Deliver targeted advertising to you. We may use your information to develop and display personalized content and advertising (and work with third parties who do so) tailored to your interests and/or location and to measure its effectiveness.

We will never knowingly send you unsolicited commercial electronic messages. More information on the Spam Act 2003 (Cth) is available from the regulator’s website: www.acma.gov.au/spam

4. WILL YOUR INFORMATION BE SHARED WITH ANYONE?

In Short: We only share information in connection with provision of our Services, to achieve our legitimate business interests,, to comply with laws, to protect our vital interests, or otherwise with your consent.

We may process or share the data that we hold based on the following basis:

Services: We may process and disclose your personal information in connection with provision of our Services.

We may process and disclose your personal information in connection with provision of our Services. Performance of a Contract: Where we have entered into a contract with you, we may process or disclose your personal information to fulfill the terms of our contract.

Where we have entered into a contract with you, we may process or disclose your personal information to fulfill the terms of our contract. Legitimate Interests: We may process or disclose your data when it is reasonably necessary to achieve our legitimate business interests.

Legal Obligations: We may disclose your information where we are legally required to do so in order to comply with applicable law, governmental requests, a judicial proceeding, court order, or legal processes, such as in response to a court order or a subpoena (including in response to public authorities to meet national security or law enforcement requirements).

We may disclose your information where we are legally required to do so in order to comply with applicable law, governmental requests, a judicial proceeding, court order, or legal processes, such as in response to a court order or a subpoena (including in response to public authorities to meet national security or law enforcement requirements). Vital Interests: We may disclose your information where we believe it is necessary to investigate, prevent, or take action regarding potential violations of our policies, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the safety of any person and illegal activities, or as evidence in litigation in which we are involved.

We may disclose your information where we believe it is necessary to investigate, prevent, or take action regarding potential violations of our policies, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the safety of any person and illegal activities, or as evidence in litigation in which we are involved. Consent: Otherwise, we may process or disclose your data if you have given us specific consent to use your personal information for a specific purpose. More specifically, we may need to process your data or share your personal information in the following situations:

Otherwise, we may process or disclose your data if you have given us specific consent to use your personal information for a specific purpose. More specifically, we may need to process your data or share your personal information in the following situations: Business Transfers. We may share or transfer your information in connection with, or during negotiations of, any merger, sale of company assets, financing, or acquisition of all or a portion of our business to another company.

We may share or transfer your information in connection with, or during negotiations of, any merger, sale of company assets, financing, or acquisition of all or a portion of our business to another company. Vendors, Consultants, and Other Third-Party Service Providers. We may share your data with third-party vendors, service providers, contractors, or agents who perform services for us or on our behalf and require access to such information to do that work. Examples include payment processing, data analysis, email delivery, hosting services, customer service, and marketing efforts. We may allow selected third parties to use tracking technology on the Website, which will enable them to collect data on our behalf about how you interact with our Website over time. This information may be used to, among other things, analyse and track data, determine the popularity of certain content, pages, or features, and better understand online activity. Unless described in this notice, we do not share, sell, rent, or trade any of your information with third parties for their promotional purposes. We have contracts in place with our data processors, which are designed to help safeguard your personal information. This means that they cannot do anything with your personal information unless we have instructed them to do it. They will also not share your personal information with any organisation apart from us. They also commit to protecting the data they hold on our behalf and to retaining it for the period we instruct.

We may share your data with third-party vendors, service providers, contractors, or agents who perform services for us or on our behalf and require access to such information to do that work. Examples include payment processing, data analysis, email delivery, hosting services, customer service, and marketing efforts. We may allow selected third parties to use tracking technology on the Website, which will enable them to collect data on our behalf about how you interact with our Website over time. This information may be used to, among other things, analyse and track data, determine the popularity of certain content, pages, or features, and better understand online activity. Unless described in this notice, we do not share, sell, rent, or trade any of your information with third parties for their promotional purposes. We have contracts in place with our data processors, which are designed to help safeguard your personal information. This means that they cannot do anything with your personal information unless we have instructed them to do it. They will also not share your personal information with any organisation apart from us. They also commit to protecting the data they hold on our behalf and to retaining it for the period we instruct. Third-Party Advertisers. We may use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit or use the Website. These companies may use information about your visits to our Website(s) and other websites that are contained in web cookies and other tracking technologies in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.

We may use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit or use the Website. These companies may use information about your visits to our Website(s) and other websites that are contained in web cookies and other tracking technologies in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. Affiliates. We may share your information with our affiliates, in which case we will require those affiliates to honor this privacy notice. Affiliates include our parent company and any subsidiaries, joint venture partners, or other companies that we control or that are under common control with us.

We may share your information with our affiliates, in which case we will require those affiliates to honor this privacy notice. Affiliates include our parent company and any subsidiaries, joint venture partners, or other companies that we control or that are under common control with us. Business Partners. We may share your information with our business partners to offer you certain products, services, or promotions.

Other Users. When you share personal information (for example, by posting comments, contributions or other content to the Website) or otherwise interact with public areas of the Website, such personal information may be viewed by all users and may be publicly made available outside the Website in perpetuity. If you interact with other users of our Website and register for our Website through a social network (such as Facebook), your contacts on the social network will see your name, profile photo, and descriptions of your activity. Similarly, other users will be able to view descriptions of your activity, communicate with you within our Website, and view your profile.



5. WHO WILL YOUR INFORMATION BE SHARED WITH?

In Short: We only share information with the following categories of third parties.

We only share and disclose your information with the following categories of third parties.

Ad Networks

Affiliate Marketing Programs

Cloud Computing Services

Communication & Collaboration Tools

Data Analytics Services

Data Storage Service Providers

Government Entities

Order Fulfillment Service Providers

Performance Monitoring Tools

Product Engineering & Design Tools

Retargeting Platforms

Sales & Marketing Tools

Social Networks

Testing Tools

User Account Registration & Authentication Services

Website Hosting Service Providers

6. DO WE USE COOKIES AND OTHER TRACKING TECHNOLOGIES?

In Short: We may use cookies and other tracking technologies to collect and store your information.

We may use cookies and similar tracking technologies (like web beacons and pixels) to access or store information.

7. WHAT IS OUR STANCE ON THIRD-PARTY WEBSITES?

In Short: We are not responsible for the safety of any information from linked sites or that you share with third-party providers linked from our Website.

The Website may contain advertisements from third parties that are not affiliated with us and which may link to other websites, online services, or mobile applications. We cannot guarantee the safety and privacy of data you provide to any third parties. Any data collected by third parties is not covered by this privacy notice. We are not responsible for the content or privacy and security practices and policies of any third parties, including other websites, services or applications that may be linked to or from the Website. You should review the policies of such third parties and contact them directly to respond to your questions.

8. HOW LONG DO WE KEEP YOUR INFORMATION?

In Short: We keep your information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this privacy notice unless otherwise required by law.

We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy notice, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements).

9. HOW DO WE KEEP YOUR INFORMATION SAFE?

In Short: We aim to protect your personal information through a system of organizational and technical security measures.

We have implemented appropriate technical and organisational security measures designed to protect the security of any personal information we process. However, despite our safeguards and efforts to secure your information, no electronic transmission over the Internet or information storage technology can be guaranteed to be 100% secure, so we cannot promise or guarantee that hackers, cybercriminals, or other unauthorised third parties will not be able to defeat our security, and improperly collect, access, steal, or modify your information. Although we will do our best to protect your personal information, the transmission of personal information to us is at your own risk. You should only access the Website within a secure environment. In the event of a data breach likely to cause serious harm involving your personal information, we will notify you in accordance with our Notifiable Data Breaches scheme obligations under Part IIIC of the Privacy Act.

10. DO WE MAKE UPDATES TO THIS NOTICE?

In Short: Yes, we will update this notice as necessary to stay compliant with relevant laws.

We may update this privacy notice from time to time. The updated version will be indicated by an updated "Revised" date and the updated version will be effective as soon as it is accessible. If we make material changes to this privacy notice, we may notify you either by prominently posting a notice of such changes or by directly sending you a notification. We encourage you to review this privacy notice frequently to be informed of how we are protecting your information.

11. HOW CAN YOU CONTACT US ABOUT THIS NOTICE OR MAKE COMPLAINTS?

If you have questions or comments about this notice or would like to access the personal information held by us or opt-out of receiving communications from us, you may email us at info@truenorthmedia.co or by post to:

InStyle Australia

54 Flinders St

Darlinghurst

NSW 2010

If you are not satisfied with the way in which we handle your enquiry or complaint, or you wish to make a complaint about any perceived breach by us of the APPs you can contact the Office of the relevant Privacy Commissioner on:

Tel 1300 363 992 or email: privacy@privacy.gov.au.

“INSTYLE SUBSCRIPTION” PROMOTION

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Information on how to enter and the prize form part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation in this promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. Entry is only open to Australian residents who are not currently an existing subscriber of the online Monthly issue of Instyle. Entrants under 18 years old must have parental/guardian approval to enter and further, the parent/guardian of the entrant must read and consent to these Terms and Conditions. Parents/guardians may be required by the Promoter to enter into a further agreement as evidence of consent to the minor entering this promotion. Employees (and their immediate families) of the Promoter and agencies associated with this promotion are ineligible to enter. Immediate family means any of the following: spouse, ex-spouse, de-facto spouse, child or step-child (whether natural or by adoption), parent, step-parent, grandparent, step-grandparent, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, brother, sister, step-brother, step-sister or 1st cousin. Entries into the promotion open on 01/05/2023 and close at 11:59pm AEST on 31/05/2023 (“Promotional Period”). To enter, individuals must visit www.instyleaustralia.com.au and follow the prompts to sign up and subscribe to the monthly online issue of InStyle. Individuals must input their full name and email address and submit the subscribe button when prompted. When signing up in accordance with the above, individuals understand that their details will be shared with The Upside (“The Upside”) and used in accordance with clause 24. Only one (1) entry is permitted per person. The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries and entrants (including an entrant’s identity, age and place of residence) and reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who the Promoter has reason to believe has breached any of these Terms and Conditions, tampered with the entry process or engaged in any unlawful or other improper misconduct calculated to jeopardise fair and proper conduct of the promotion. Errors and omissions may be accepted at the Promoter's discretion. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights. The Promoter's legal rights to recover damages or other compensation from such an offender are reserved. Incomplete or indecipherable entries will be deemed invalid. If there is a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to determine the identity of the entrant. The draw will take place at InStyle, 54 Flinders St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010 at 11:00am AEST on 01/06/2023. The Promoter may draw additional reserve entries and record them in order in case an invalid entry or ineligible entrant is drawn. The winner will be notified by email within two (2) business days of the draw and their name will be published on the InStyle Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/InStyleAustralia on 03/06/2023. The Promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. The first valid and entry drawn will each win a The Upside gift voucher valued at $500.00. If the winner of the prize is under the age of 18 years, the prize will be awarded to the winner's nominated parent or guardian on the winner’s behalf. Subject to the unclaimed prize draw clause, if for any reason the winner does not take the prize (or an element of the prize) by the time stipulated by the Promoter, then the prize (or that element of the prize) will be forfeited. If the prize (or part of the prize) is unavailable, the Promoter, in its discretion, reserves the right to substitute the prize (or that part of the prize) with a prize to the equal value and/or specification, subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority. Total prize pool value is $500.00. The prize, or any unused portion of the prize, are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash, unless otherwise specified. A draw for the prize, if unclaimed, may take place on 04/06/2023 at the same time and place as the original draw, subject to any directions from a regulatory authority. The winner, if any, will be notified by email within two (2) business days of the draw and their name will be published on the InStyle Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/InStyleAustralia on 06/06/2023. Entrants consent to the Promoter using their name, likeness, image and/or voice in the event they are a winner (including photograph, film and/or recording of the same) in any media for an unlimited period without remuneration for the purpose of promoting this promotion (including any outcome), and promoting any products manufactured, distributed and/or supplied by the Promoter. If this promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, including but not limited to technical difficulties, unauthorised intervention or fraud, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law: (a) to disqualify any entrant; or (b) subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority, to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the promotion, as appropriate. Any cost associated with accessing the promotional website is the entrant’s responsibility and is dependent on the Internet service provider used. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act, as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act or similar consumer protection laws in the States and Territories of Australia (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion. Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (f) use of the prize. The Promoter collects personal information ("PI") in order to conduct the promotion and may, for this purpose, disclose such PI to third parties, including but not limited to agents, contractors, service providers, prize supplier (Scotch & Soda) and, as required, to Australian regulatory authorities. Entry is conditional on providing this PI. The Promoter will also use and handle PI as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed at https://instyleaustralia.com.au/privacy and The Upside will use and handle PI as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed at https://scotch-soda.com.au/pages/privacy-policy. In addition to any use that may be outlined in the Promoter and The Upside's Privacy Policies, the Promoter and The Upside's may, for an indefinite period, unless otherwise advised, use the PI for promotional, marketing, publicity, research and profiling purposes, including sending electronic messages or telephoning the entrant. Each Privacy Policy also contains information about how entrants may opt out, access, update or correct their PI, how entrants may complain about a breach of the Australian Privacy Principles or any other applicable law and how those complaints will be dealt with. All entries become the property of the Promoter. The Promoter and The Upside will not disclose PI to any entity outside of Australia. Entry and continued participation in the promotion is dependent on entrants following and acting in accordance with the Facebook Statement of Rights and Responsibilities, which can be viewed at www.facebook.com/terms.php. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. Entrants understand that they are providing their information to the Promoter and not to Facebook. The information an entrant provides will only be used for the purposes outlined in these Terms and Conditions. Any questions, comments or complaints about this promotion must be directed to the Promoter and not to Facebook. Facebook will not be liable for any loss or damage or personal injury which is suffered or sustained by an entrant, as a result of participating in the promotion (including taking/use of a prize), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. The Promoter is Bashful Advertising Pty Ltd (ABN 70 613 188 337) of 114 Brougham, Street, Potts Point NSW 2011.

LUXURY FASHION SURVEY COMPETITION

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. Information on how to enter and the prize(s) form part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation in this promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.

2. The Promoter is True North Media Pty (ABN – 98 660 995 559) of 54 Flinders St, Darlingurst 2010 NSW.

3. Entry is only open to Australian residents.

4. Entrants under 18 years old must have parental/guardian approval to enter and further, the parent/guardian of the entrant must read and consent to these Terms and Conditions. Parents/guardians may be required by the Promoter to enter into a further agreement as evidence of consent to the minor entering this promotion.

5. Employees (and their immediate families) of the Promoter and agencies associated with this promotion are ineligible to enter. Immediate family means any of the following: spouse, ex-spouse, de-facto spouse, child or step-child (whether natural or by adoption), parent, step-parent, grandparent, step-grandparent, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, brother, sister, step-brother, step-sister or 1st cousin.

6. The promotion commences on 14 November 2022. Entries close at 11:59PM AEDST on 29 November 2022.

7. To enter this promotion, individual must:

● Follow the links in the InStyle Australia eDM to complete the Promoter’s 5-minute quantitative survey;

● Complete the survey in full and answer the final question, in 25-words or less “what you would buy with the Westfield gift card.”; and

● Submit the fully completed survey and answer to the 25-words or less question.

8. The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries and entrants (including an entrant’s identity, age and place of residence) and reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who the Promoter has reason to believe has breached any of these Terms and Conditions, tampered with the entry process or engaged in any unlawful or other improper misconduct calculated to jeopardise fair and proper conduct of the promotion. Errors and omissions may be accepted at the Promoter's discretion. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights. The Promoter's legal rights to recover damages or other compensation from such an offender are reserved.

9. Incomplete, indecipherable, or illegible entries will be deemed invalid. 10. Only one entry permitted per person.

11. If there is a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to determine the identity of the entrant.

12. The judging will take place at Bashful Advertising, 114 Brougham Street, Potts Point, NSW 2011 on 30 November 2022 at 2:00PM AEDST. The judges may select additional reserve entries which they determine to be the next best, and record them in order, in case of an invalid entry or ineligible entrant. The winners will be notified by telephone and email by 1 December 2022.

13. This is a game of skill and chance plays no part in determining the winners. Each entry will be individually judged based on literary and creative merit of the answer provided to the promotional question.

14. The Promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

15. The best five (5) valid entries, as determined by the judges, will each win a Westfield Digital Gift Card valued at $150 AUD, to be redeemed via the Westfield Plus App.

16. The Gift Card is valid for a period of three (3) years from the date of issue, being the date of the email containing the Digital Gift Card is delivered. To find out more information about the terms and conditions of the Digital Gift Card, visit: https://www.westfield.com.au/terms-and-conditions#digital-gift-card-product-terms-an

d-conditions.

17. If the winner of any prize is under the age of 18 years, the prize will be awarded to the winner's nominated parent or guardian.

18. Once a prize has been sent by the Promoter to the winner, the Promoter is not responsible for a prize that has been lost, stolen, forged, damaged, or tampered in any way. The Promoter will not be liable for any damages to or delay in transit of the prizes.

19. If for any reason a winner does not take a prize at the time stipulated by the Promoter, then the prize (or that element of the prize) will be forfeited.

20. If any prize is unavailable, the Promoter, in its discretion, reserves the right to substitute the with a prize to the equal value and/or specification.

21. Total prize pool value is $750 AUD.

22. Prizes, or any unused portion of a prize, are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash. All elements of the prizes are subject to availability.

23. Entrants agree that they are fully responsible for any materials they submit via the promotion including but not limited to comments, recordings and images (“Content”). The Promoter shall not be liable in any way for such Content to the full extent permitted by law. The Promoter may remove or decline to publish any Content without notice for any reason whatsoever. Entrants warrant and agree that:

(a) they will not submit any Content that is unlawful or fraudulent, or that the Promoter may deem in breach of any intellectual property, privacy, publicity or other rights, defamatory, obscene, derogatory, pornographic, sexually inappropriate, violent, abusive, harassing, threatening, objectionable with respect to race, religion, origin or gender, not suitable for children aged under 15, or otherwise unsuitable for publication;

(b) their Content shall not contain viruses or cause injury or harm to any person or entity;

(c) they will obtain prior consent from any person or from the owner(s) of any property that appears in their Content;

(d) the Content is the original literary work of the entrant that does not infringe the rights of any third party;

(e) they consent to any use of the Content which may otherwise infringe the Content creator’s/creators’ moral rights pursuant to the Copyright Act 1968 (Cth) and warrant that they have the full authority to grant these rights; and

(f) they will comply with all applicable laws and regulations, including without limitation, those governing copyright, content, defamation, privacy, publicity and the access or use of others' computer or communication systems.

Without limiting any other terms herein, the entrant agrees to indemnify the Promoter for any breach of the above terms.

24. As a condition of entering this promotion, each entrant licenses and grants the Promoter, its affiliates and sub-licensees a non-exclusive, royalty-free, perpetual, worldwide, irrevocable, and sub-licensable right to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish and display their entry (which shall include Content) for any purpose, including but not limited to future promotional, marketing or publicity purposes, in any media, without compensation, restriction on use, attribution or liability.

25. Entrants consent to the Promoter using their name, likeness, image and/or voice in the event they are a winner (including photograph, film and/or recording of the same) in any media for an unlimited period without remuneration for the purpose of promoting this promotion (including any outcome), and promoting any products manufactured, distributed and/or supplied by the Promoter.

26. If this promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, including but not limited to technical difficulties, unauthorised intervention or fraud, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law (a) to disqualify any entrant; or (b) to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the promotion, as appropriate.

27. Any cost associated with accessing the promotional website is the entrant’s responsibility and is dependent on the Internet service provider used.

28. The use of any automated entry software or any other mechanical or electronic means that allows an entrant to automatically enter repeatedly is prohibited and will render all entries submitted by that entrant invalid.

29. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act (Cth), as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act (Cth) or similar consumer protection laws in the States and Territories of Australia (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion.

30. Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (f) use of a prize.

31. The Promoter collects personal information ("PI") in order to conduct the promotion and may, for this purpose, disclose such PI to third parties, including but not limited to agents, contractors, service providers and prize suppliers. Entry is conditional on providing this PI. The Promoter will also use and handle PI as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed at https://instyleaustralia.com.au/privacy. In addition to any use that may be outlined in the Promoter’s Privacy Policy, the Promoter may, for an indefinite period, unless otherwise advised, use the PI for promotional, marketing, publicity, research and profiling purposes, including sending electronic messages or telephoning the entrant. The Privacy Policy also contains information about how entrants may opt out, access, update or correct their PI, how entrants may complain about a breach of the Australian Privacy Principles or any other applicable law and how those complaints will be dealt with. All entries become the property of the Promoter. The Promoter will not disclose entrant’s personal information to any entity outside of Australia.

32. Our properties may feature Nielsen proprietary measurement software, which will allow you to contribute to market research, like Digital Content Ratings. To learn more about the information that Nielsen software may collect and your choices with regard to it, please see the Nielsen Digital Measurement Privacy Policy at https://www.nielsen.com/legal/privacy-principles/digital-measurement-privacy-statement