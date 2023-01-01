Ranch Life

You could also partake in a spot of badminton, go horse riding, sweat it out in the woodfired floating sauna before diving into the dam, or canoe languidly down Byron Creek under a canopy of green. If you’re more spiritually inclined, there’s a menu of Cosmic Cowboy experiences to book, from astrology readings to sound healing, massage and cacao ceremonies. “We’re leaning into the Byron-ness a bit, and everything we do will have that ranch, cosmic appeal,” says Ashwood. “We’ve even set the calendars and are living by the moon. Out here, the stars are insanely beautiful – yet you’re only 15 minutes from the centre of Byron Bay. So you can go clubbing in town if you want, but once you’re here you probably won’t even think about that.”



The farm-to-table fare is one reason not to leave. “It’s how we feed your soul when you arrive on the ranch,” notes Ashwood. “We’ve got chef Pip Sumbak creating feasts every day, and the smells just waft out of smoky ovens and outdoor fires. It’s a seasonal menu pulling from our edible garden, and every morning, there’s a steaming hot basket of muffins left at your door.” Good morning you hot muffin, quips an accompanying note.



It’s good old-fashioned hospitality that’s been undone and ruffled just so – this is, after all, the Hotel of Good Times, as confirmed by the slogan on the robe you’ll slip into after a night spent listening to old records and imbibing at the Whiskey Bar. “At Sun Ranch, we don’t take life too seriously,” says Ashwood. “You come here and we’re going to nourish you, make you feel incredible, have a great time and be in nature. Experience all the ranch has to offer, and come back soon.”