Of the five senses, smell has the closest thing to the full power of the past. Smell really is transporting. Seeing, hearing, touching, tasting are just not as powerful as smelling if you want your whole being to go back for a second to something ... It’s a neat way to reminisce.



So said Andy Warhol – and the artist would know. Over his lifetime, he was committed to collecting perfumes, switching up his fragrance every few months and cataloguing the scents by era. In effect, he was creating an olfactory time capsule – one he regularly used to revisit his own past.



Scent memory and nostalgia have a storied history. Since Marcel Proust wrote about the sudden rush of feelings he experienced upon biting into a tea-soaked madeleine in 1913, we’ve been pondering the mystery of the olfactory bulb and its effect on our emotions. Everyone has had their own Proustian moment, where the smell of something familiar has triggered a flood of memories. The scent of your grandmother’s favourite hand cream, a whiff of chlorine from your local pool, the aroma of cinema popcorn – fragrance has a unique ability to unlock

hidden memories. And in these deeply nostalgic times, it’s more powerful and potent than even your digital camera or dumbphone.



Right now, we’re not only longing for a simpler time though; we’re yearning for things we haven’t actually lived through. Take the slew of perfumes crafted to evoke the ’60s counterculture protests (a surprisingly popular point of inspiration in niche perfumery). These stirring blends of patchouli oil, spice and weed smoke conjure up what we imagine the era to have smelled like. A fusion of nostalgia and fantasy, they allow us to immerse ourselves in a past we can only envision in our dreams.



Can you drop into a 1920s speakeasy? Until a bored billionaire manages to come up with a time machine, no. But breathe in a perfume that recalls booze, freshly snipped cigars, spilled coffee and polished chrome bar stools, and you can get pretty close. Unlike, say, a novel or a movie, scent can transport you to a specific time and place in stereoscopic detail – even if you’ve never been there.