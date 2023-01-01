The September 2024 Issue
September 2024
broken cover image
EDITOR’S LETTER
EDITOR’S LETTER

"For many of us, the idea of paring back, of pulling back, of simplifying, has never been more of a draw."

READ MORE

Moment in the sun

With a starring role in Netflix’s hottest new series, The Perfect Couple, and the next season of Bad Sisters imminent, Eve Hewson is taking time to enjoy the simple things

READ MORE

R.I.P. Rizz

Dating apps are dying and singles are hungry to meet people out in the wild. But after years of relying on digital forms of connection, can anyone banter IRL anymore? Courtney Thompson investigates whether you can master the lost art of flirting

READ MORE

On a fine day in Paris

Is there anything more dreamlike than a walk through the park in Paris? Take in the Jardin du Luxembourg, and the City of Light’s charming Left Bank beyond, with one of this season’s most covetable bags on your arm

READ MORE
Editor-in-Chief
JUSTINE CULLEN
Managing Editor
ELLE GLASS
Executive Editor
LAURA AGNEW
Head of Design
SARAH DALY
Fashion Director
RACHEL WAYMAN
Commercial Director
NICOLE CORFE
Associate Editor
KATHRYN MADDEN
Digital Editor
COURTNEY THOMPSON
Market Editor
ANNIE DOIG
Content Writer
MAEVE GALEA
Content Writer
NONI REGINATO
National Partnerships Manager
ANNIKA ROSE
National Sales Manager
ANALISE GATTELARO
Client Services Manager
GRACE HANNAH
Junior Advertising & Sales Executive
JULIE WILLIAMS
Editorial & Advertising Coordinator
ISABELLE WEBSTER
Publisher and
CEO
SIMON BOOKALLIL
COO
DAVID ASTWOOD
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
INSTYLE AUSTRALIA IS PART OF TRUE NORTH MEDIA. © COPYRIGHT 2023 TRUE NORTH MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. EVERY PRODUCT IS INDEPENDENTLY SELECTED BY OUR EDITORS. THINGS YOU BUY THROUGH OUR LINKS MAY EARN US A COMMISSION.