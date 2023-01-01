On a fine day in Paris

Is there anything more dreamlike than a walk through the park in Paris? Take in the Jardin du Luxembourg, and the City of Light’s charming Left Bank beyond, with one of this season’s most covetable bags on your arm
PHOTOGRAPHY by SAM ARMSTRONG
STYLING by ANNALIESE DOIG
VERY TOP: CHANEL bag, approx $10,225; TOP LEFT: LOEWE bag, $3400; TOP RIGHT: CELINE bag, $6400; ABOVE LEFT: PRADA bag, $9300; ABOVE RIGHT: HERMÈS bag, POA; BELOW LEFT: BURBERRY bag, $4990; BELOW RIGHT: SPORTMAX bag, $2290.
VERY TOP: CHANEL bag, approx $10,225; TOP LEFT: LOEWE bag, $3400; TOP RIGHT: CELINE bag, $6400; ABOVE LEFT: PRADA bag, $9300; ABOVE RIGHT: HERMÈS bag, POA; BELOW LEFT: BURBERRY bag, $4990; BELOW RIGHT: SPORTMAX bag, $2290.
TOP LEFT: GUCCI bag, $5350; TOP RIGHT: MIU MIU bag, $4500; ABOVE LEFT: BOTTEGA VENETA bag, $6380; ABOVE RIGHT: LOUIS VUITTON bag, POA; BELOW LEFT: TOD’S bag, POA; BELOW RIGHT: DIOR bag, $5800.
TOP LEFT: GUCCI bag, $5350; TOP RIGHT: MIU MIU bag, $4500; ABOVE LEFT: BOTTEGA VENETA bag, $6380; ABOVE RIGHT: LOUIS VUITTON bag, POA; BELOW LEFT: TOD’S bag, POA; BELOW RIGHT: DIOR bag, $5800.
With a starring role in Netflix’s hottest new series, The Perfect Couple, and the next season of Bad Sisters imminent, Eve Hewson is taking time to enjoy the simple things
Dating apps are dying and singles are hungry to meet people out in the wild. But after years of relying on digital forms of connection, can anyone banter IRL anymore? Courtney Thompson investigates whether you can master the lost art of flirting