Moment in the sun

To those who have seen Bad Sisters, she might as well have been. The first season of the AppleTV+ show, following four women who plan to off their other sister’s abusive husband, was the runaway hit of 2022. Created by Sharon Horgan, the Irish dark comedy went on to win a Peabody Award and the 2023 BAFTA for Best Drama Series. When I ask if we have anything to worry about with the second season, Hewson unambiguously tells me, “No, not in my opinion. The writing is banging and then we also have Fiona Shaw, which is like,” she says, pausing to bring her hands to her mouth, “chef’s kiss. I mean, you’re just gonna love it.” The only plot hint she gives is: “There’s a lot of bodily functions in season two for me.” Hewson’s character was completely different from any of the roles she’d been sent prior to doing the series, but felt innately familiar to her. “People will say to us, ‘People were just born for their parts, weren’t they?’” she says. “When I started acting, I had an instinct that I would be good at playing the Becka type. But I never, ever, ever read anything like that. And I think it took Sharon being Irish and it coming from our perspective, our side of the world, for her to put that kind of a character on the page.” She says there’s also a kismet element to the whole thing. “So many things have to match up for you to get that part. And I don’t know, I feel like I was meant for it.”

After working on predominantly male sets, Bad Sisters wasn’t just a career highlight, but a personal revelation for Hewson, who became extremely close with her castmates. “We’ve done two years now and it’s been the best experience I’ve had with a cast, without a doubt,” she says emphatically. “Just learning from these women, getting so close. They’ve helped me so much in my life with relationships. They’re a little bit older than me, so they have given me so much wisdom and I feel so cared for by them. It’s completely changed how I see other actresses. Now when I see other actresses at events or whatever, I want to be best friends with them. I don’t want to talk to the actors; I want to talk to the girls because I’ve had such a great experience. Had I not really worked with other women, I never would have known the power of that. And it’s such a powerful thing. We’re told that we’re not going to get along, and sometimes personalities clash – fine. But actually, it’s just society’s way of being like, divide and conquer. Because they know once we join forces, they can’t defeat us.”

Fighting words from a woman who’s easy to rally behind.

