R.I.P. Rizz

People are desperate to replicate that energy themselves. Online ‘flirt coaches’ are becoming increasingly popular as we search for help – people like Benjamin Camras, who shares videos and tips with his 121,000 followers on everything from ‘flirting at the grocery store’ to ‘dating outside your type’. Likewise, Jean Smith, a cultural anthropologist and social intelligence coach, has been helping people flirt for more than 20 years. She says the problem is twofold. “It’s a combination of people outsourcing the work to their phones and a fear of rejection.” Because the key to being a good flirt, she goes on to say, is actually in removing the other person from the initial equation. “A good flirt is not relying on anything from the other person,” she instructs me. “They’re not relying on the other person to give them their self-worth. A good flirt isn’t afraid of rejection; they’re just doing it for fun. It doesn’t mean to say that they’re not interested in having a partner or a sexual encounter or whatever else, but mostly it’s just for the good vibe, and if something else happens, fabulous.”

Isabella agrees. “You have to not give a shit,” she says. “The thing about it is, you know when you have a crush on someone? Usually it’s because you don’t know anything about them; it’s a lack of information. The better you are, the better you think they are because you’re hopeful. But when you realise that 99.9 per cent of the time it is absolutely not the case that they’re as good as you, you stop giving a shit about whether they’re going to reject you because you’re like, ‘I’m better than you anyway, who cares?’” In other words, it helps to be a touch delulu about the whole thing.

As a bartender and bar manager of Centro 86, Brianna Aboud has seen the best and worst of it. “Everybody wants to hit on the bartender,” she laughs. She says that people tend to overextend themselves when they want to flirt, which often leads to disastrous attempts like when a man approached the bar and told her, “I have the biggest tongue in Sans Souci.” In her experience, and after years of observing people, Aboud tells me that with flirting, “the success comes from them being polite, honest and actually trying to have a conversation, not just being weird.”

Which gets to the heart of what Smith says is the biggest misconception. “You don’t just start flirting,” she explains. “Flirting can only happen with two people.” Where it starts, she says, is with a question. Rather than even thinking about it as a conversation initially, Smith advises that people simply approach, ask a question and then wait to gauge their response. “Pressure is the enemy of flirting,” she reasons. “The minute we find someone attractive, or the minute we think, ‘Oh my God, I have to flirt with them’ – pressure. So instead, you just think, ‘I’m going to ask this human a question and then leave space for them to respond.’ This is what’s missing and how you avoid coming across as creepy.” If they’re into it, great, ask another question, if not, walk away.

“What I’ve learnt about flirting over the 20 years I’ve been doing this is that people think that you go in flirting or that flirting happens, like you find someone attractive and that’s it,” explains Smith. “How do I flirt with them? No. The key to everything is everyone approaching everyone else as a human first.”

But how can you tell if someone’s being responsive or when someone is flirting with you? In her book, Flirtology: Stop Swiping, Start Talking and Find Love, as well as on her Fearless Flirting tours, Smith advises people to check off H.O.T. A.P.E: humour, open body language, touch, attention, proximity and eye contact. If those six signs are all there, they’re probably flirting with you. “If the people and the timing are right at that moment, it will turn into something.”

And even if it doesn’t, you probably enjoyed a surge of adrenaline anyway. Because when we’re getting down to it, flirting is just good for the soul. It releases endorphins, encourages positivity and almost always leads to an outcome you can’t anticipate. “What I found in leading these tours is that what people think is going to happen stops them from actually [approaching someone],” says Smith. “But people do it and then they come back and they’re shocked because what they thought was going to happen is not what happened – it’s always better.”

Later that night, I called a friend from the bath and could hear her smile the whole time.



