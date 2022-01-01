Sex and Relationships
Are Dating Apps Really In Their Flop Era?
Statistics reflect our collective frustration and fatigue over dating apps, yet you’re still more likely to meet someone online than IRL. What gives?
Statistics reflect our collective frustration and fatigue over dating apps, yet you’re still more likely to meet someone online than IRL. What gives?
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
InStyle Australia is part of True North Media. © Copyright 2022 True North Media. All Rights Reserved. Every product is independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission..