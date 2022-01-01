Sex and Relationships
Usher Celebrated His Super Bowl Moment By Getting Married
He and longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea capped off the weekend in classic Vegas style
He and longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea capped off the weekend in classic Vegas style
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
InStyle Australia is part of True North Media. © Copyright 2022 True North Media. All Rights Reserved. Every product is independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission..