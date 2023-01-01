When anthropologists look back on the dinner tables of 2023, they’ll see a random and heady assortment. Halfeaten packets of Pringles, pretzels and peri-peri popcorn. Pickles wrapped in prosciutto and fat strawberries dipped in burrata. Two-minute noodles tossed with salty capers and sweet pickled ginger. Peanut butter on everything. Rat snacks, hype snacks and lazy dinners will come to define this era’s day on a plate, and it might be indicative of more than just our attitudes toward food.

Snacking has become such a pillar of modern life that in the US it’s a $282 billion industry. It is, by definition, the grazing, picking and nibbling that happens between ‘real’ meals – breakfast, lunch and dinner – but these days they’re increasingly used to replace them altogether, and we’re delighting in the joy of food that’s low effort, high reward. Why spend hours wrestling with a recipe or slaving over a hot stove when you can simply throw together a Girl Dinner? The trend – which has spawned more think pieces than the US government’s alleged UFO coverup – sees women sharing artfully arranged piles of sliced cucumbers, cheddar blocks, potato crisps and scattered olives on a plate to constitute a meal.

There’s something deliciously freeing about the snack revolution, especially for women, for whom cooking has long been tied up with expectations and ideals around domesticity and womanhood. The normalisation of meals as snacks and snacks as meals gives licence to opt out of the kitchen, to escape the tyranny of pots and pans and indulge in a simple but stunning baked bean toastie. It lends itself to making dinner for one, without pomp or ceremony, and throws old conventions out with the dishwater (not that you’ll have much to wash up). Cereal for dinner? Sure. Pasta for breakfast? Why not? Or, if you’re a girl on the go, why not smother some cottage cheese, fresh figs and honey on a rice cracker to chow down as you head out the door?

“We’re the generation who killed the sit-down meal,” jokes millennial Andrea Hernández, founder of Snaxshot, a fast-growing digital platform and newsletter that serves up trend reports, product spotlights and just-snide-enough cultural musings on the current state of snacks. “As a behaviour, snacking fits well with our busy lives and demanding schedules. Snacks provide an accessible and affordable boost, a reward or some much-needed fuel as we power through the day.” On top of this, snacks can now have status. As Hernández explains, “When our parents’ generation went to the supermarket, they had two options: