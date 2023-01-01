SPLENDOUR IN THE GRASS

It’s the SEASON for countryside rambles and garden parties. Make sure you DRESS the part
PHOTOGRAPHY by TIM ASHTON
STYLING by RACHEL WAYMAN
TOP: MIU MIU cardigan, $3950, top, $2370, briefs, POA, stockings, $415, and shoes, $1890; TOP LEFT: ZIMMERMANN dress, $2500, BOTTEGA VENETA gloves, $1670; TOP RIGHT: BOTTEGA VENETA bra, $2210, top, $5510, skirt, $5860, gloves, $1670, and shoes, $1540; BOTTOM LEFT: AJE dress, $625, BASSIKE T-shirt, $120; BOTTOM RIGHT ZIMMERMANN dress, $2500, BOTTEGA VENETA gloves, $1670
TOP: VALENTINO dress, POA, BOTTEGA VENETA briefs, $1670, ZARA shoes, $69.95; BOTTOM: CHANEL dress, $21,350, pants, $3370, and shoes, $3980
TOP LEFT: CELINE blouse, POA, ERES briefs, $420, ZARA shoes, $299; TOP RIGHT: MIU MIU cardigan, $3950, top, $2370, briefs, POA, stockings, $415, and shoes, $1890; BOTTOM: PRADA knit, $2370, and skirt, $21,000, GANNI shoes, $375 HAIR Keiren Street MAKEUP Molly Warkentin MODEL Linnea Grondahl/Chic
Remember her name: ALIA BHATT is a Hindi movie MEGASTAR. And now, writes Courtney Thompson, she’s taking Hollywood
They’re the South Coast tradies turned ACCIDENTAL influencers, entrepreneurs and TV stars. With their own show streaming now, we dared THE INSPIRED UNEMPLOYED to channel some iconic small-screen characters. By Courtney Thompson
We were once told they’d spoil our appetite, but today they’re the whole meal, writes Maeve Galea
You don’t need to FLASH wild amounts of cash for a holiday that will make your friends drool. These are our favourite SURPRISINGLY affordable but deeply stylish stays
What would it feel like to separate FITNESS from body image, and move our bodies with no ULTERIOR MOTIVES? By Alison Izzo