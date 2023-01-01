THE AGE OF ALIA

But even if she had a leg-up, it didn’t make her immune from criticism. Bhatt’s first starring role in the 2012 romantic comedy Student of the Year was panned by critics, leaving the then-19-year- old determined to prove herself. When she talks about turning points in her career, she names her second film, Highway, as pivotal. “It really opened me up as an actor,” she says, reflecting on the experience of working on the 2014 Hindi movie, which encouraged her to pursue films that might not have been commercial hits but gave her something to work with as a performer. “I made quite a few interesting, and probably risky, choices early in my career because I think I was trying to prove myself. I was always looking for roles that felt like there was more to do than just be the second act.”

In the decade since her debut, Bhatt has averaged two to three films a year, and her work has been recognised by every major film body in India, winning her a National Film Award (India’s equivalent to the Oscars) earlier this year for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Indian cinema is booming: between 1500 to 2000 Indian films are produced every year in more than 20 languages, making it – in terms of the sheer number of movies made – the largest film industry in the world. It also has a captive Australian audience (ranking second only to Hollywood in popularity), given India is the third largest country of birth for Australian residents. Bhatt stars in Hindi films and is particularly known for projects that get labelled as “female-driven” – by virtue of her playing main characters that are central to the plot. At this, Bhatt is exasperated. “I hate those tags,” she says matter-of-factly. “I find them ridiculous.”

She’s also something of a sartorial sensation on-screen. After her most recent rom-com, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was released, her character’s wardrobe went viral; fans were going to tailors and dying saris to replicate the ones Bhatt wore in the movie. “They were very into this new sort of celebration of the colour that we put into the saris,” she explains. “And that was actually our intention; we wanted to make the sari cool and young, it shouldn’t be that you’re just wearing a sari for a wedding function or for an Indian function. To me, the sari is the most comfortable and stunning garment – better than any gown or any dress or any suit that I’ve ever worn.”