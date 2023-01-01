48 women in 190 days

Right now, I’m feeling angry and exhausted, but passionate. We have these huge issues of domestic, family and sexual violence, and we need people to be fighting against them. But so often it’s not safe for the people fighting. We’ve seen so much stuff happen to Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins. I remember watching anytime there was hate towards them and thinking it was really sad. But you don’t realise the depth of how messed up it is until you’re in it yourself. That’s what I experienced when I organised the No More rallies in April. It gave me a whole other perspective: not only do we have these crimes and a national emergency, but it’s also dangerous to advocate in this space. It’s really scary because when you go through something, you want to be a part of the change and use your stories to help make society better. And we need that. But it can be pretty brutal.

I'm very big on victim-survivors being at the forefront of everything. They need to be at all panels, all the meetings, through all the consultations. But it’s very rarely the case. We also need to include voices from First Nations people and those living with disabilities. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are really disproportionately affected by domestic, family and sexual violence in Australia, so not seeing more included is pretty disappointing. They need to be there, but they need to be supported. When you share your lived experience you have to relive it, the majority of time for free. And as an advocate at the forefront, you deal with racism, homophobia and ableism.

When the rallies happened in April, I received a million messages from politicians from all over the country saying, “Hey, I'd love to speak with you. Tag us in stuff.” And I was like, I've never heard of you in my life. It's been interesting to watch which politicians have continued to talk about the issue, and which ones have stopped because it’s no longer a ‘hot topic’.

We have another round of rallies planned for the end of July. We had 17 locations last time; this time there’ll be close to 30, so it will be even bigger. There are a few state and local elections coming up this year and a lot of politicians will attend the rallies. We need to show them that we really care about this issue, and that they need to do more. Some people will think, oh, what comes from attending a rally? But they can make noise and change, especially when they’re on a national scale. Because of the last rallies, Albanese finally called this a national crisis.

— SARAH WILLIAMS, founder and CEO of What Were You Wearing? Australia and survivor-victim