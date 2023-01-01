Editor's letter

“Playing a 'just say no' card in a game of Monopoly Deal, sheets fresh off the line, very nice wine someone else paid for, a handsome man smiling at you at the airport.” - Maeve

“The big piece in a Tony's chocolate bar, watching Vanderpump Rules on my lunch break, thinking about the coffee I will have in the morning right before I go to sleep, DMing my friends about a TV show while we watch it at the same time and driving on a highway in silence.” - Laura

“Window shopping at all the luxury stores in the CBD with my 11 year old niece, and driving with the music full volume pretending I have the voice of Mariah Carey.” - Annika

“Planning where to get my coffee and pastries on a weekend, new music, chilli oil on everything, ordering YoChi on Uber Eats, listening to a podcast on a long walk.” - Hannah

“Surfing after work whilst the sunset turns the sky and water pink, squeezing my family after a long time/no see, calling an overseas friend and exchanging life-happenings of the past 6 months, the Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour album.” - Delaney

“An indulgent 10am bath, getting a daily curation of TikTok’s sent to my group chat from my old housemates, squeezing my brand new nephew whenever I get the chance and a cold, cold glass of wine on the RSL balcony on a sunny Sunday.” - Grace

“Snuggles on the couch with my boys, summer afternoon bbqs with family and friends, Friday morning ocean swims, Europe, breakfast!” - Rachel

“A bath with epsom salts, avo on toast from Alimentari, a bottle of orange wine on Friday nights with my girlfriends, rewatching a favourite TV series for the fifth time, trying new restaurants.” - Annie

“Every swim ever, Earl Grey tea with milk and honey, reading a good book way past bedtime, a pre-daycare pick-up beer with my husband, making my little boy laugh.” - Elle

“A five and a half minute egg, my dressing gown, quoting niche references from early 2000s movies, cooking videos and seeing a new leaf on my fiddle fig.” - Noni

May the pleasures be all yours.

Love,

Justine x