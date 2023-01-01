Editor's letter

"We're still in our pleasure era"
Here at InStyle, we’re still in our pleasure era, as spearheaded by the current print issue in which the major theme is that which brings us enjoyment, as opposed to that which brings us self-betterment, pride, achievement, optimisation, success or any of the other philosophies of the modern grind that are so all-pervading today. (I think we can all agree that all-pervading is entirely too pervading, hence why we’re on this mission for a pleasure rebalance in our lives.)
In the ed’s letter of that issue—if you haven’t got your hands on a copy, you really should— I spoke about the small things that bring me pleasure and lamented why I don’t make a point of experiencing those things more often. Since writing it I’ve been making more of an effort to make them more of a priority, but it’s not easy when you’re a classic type A productive achiever-type (and a mother with all that associated guilt to boot). I am trying though! And I feel like my life is maybe not infinitely but definitely incrementally better for it, and I’ll take what I can get. Of course, being a classic type A productive achiever type who has absolutely nailed eating chocolate mindfully while doing nothing else and remembering that I can choose the joy of music in the car instead of downer news podcasts, now I just want more of the same. So I asked the InStyle team, my inspiration in this and lunch recommendations and so many other things, what their small pleasures are in order to borrow them for myself. There’s a lot of food, a lot of wine and a lot of television. They really are my people.
"I asked the InStyle team, my inspiration in pleasure-seeking and lunch recommendations and so many other things, what their small pleasures are in order to borrow them for myself"
“Playing a 'just say no' card in a game of Monopoly Deal, sheets fresh off the line, very nice wine someone else paid for, a handsome man smiling at you at the airport.” - Maeve
“The big piece in a Tony's chocolate bar, watching Vanderpump Rules on my lunch break, thinking about the coffee I will have in the morning right before I go to sleep, DMing my friends about a TV show while we watch it at the same time and driving on a highway in silence.” - Laura
“Window shopping at all the luxury stores in the CBD with my 11 year old niece, and driving with the music full volume pretending I have the voice of Mariah Carey.” - Annika
“Planning where to get my coffee and pastries on a weekend, new music, chilli oil on everything, ordering YoChi on Uber Eats, listening to a podcast on a long walk.” - Hannah
“Surfing after work whilst the sunset turns the sky and water pink, squeezing my family after a long time/no see, calling an overseas friend and exchanging life-happenings of the past 6 months, the Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour album.” - Delaney
“An indulgent 10am bath, getting a daily curation of TikTok’s sent to my group chat from my old housemates, squeezing my brand new nephew whenever I get the chance and a cold, cold glass of wine on the RSL balcony on a sunny Sunday.” - Grace
“Snuggles on the couch with my boys, summer afternoon bbqs with family and friends, Friday morning ocean swims, Europe, breakfast!” - Rachel
“A bath with epsom salts, avo on toast from Alimentari, a bottle of orange wine on Friday nights with my girlfriends, rewatching a favourite TV series for the fifth time, trying new restaurants.” - Annie
“Every swim ever, Earl Grey tea with milk and honey, reading a good book way past bedtime, a pre-daycare pick-up beer with my husband, making my little boy laugh.” - Elle
“A five and a half minute egg, my dressing gown, quoting niche references from early 2000s movies, cooking videos and seeing a new leaf on my fiddle fig.” - Noni
May the pleasures be all yours.
Love,
Justine x
The Australian actor is booked, busy and feeling blessed. By Courtney Thompson
Life is short, but maybe it doesn't have to be? Maeve Galea gets to the bottom of our obsession with longevity
A confection of dreamlike pastels and deepest black reveals the rebellious spirit of SS24 Louis Vuitton