If I could push back time...

Next, I strip off and spend 15 minutes in a new-age solarium that’s actually a red light therapy bed from NovoThor, beloved by Olympic athletes and tech bros alike. “This is the longevity bed,” says Dee, who has been taking care of me. And she’s not wrong. Studies suggest that 15 minutes in these beds can stimulate collagen growth, decrease inflammation and even improve cognitive function. It can also make you feel like a steak sitting under a heat lamp at a pub, but I figure I’m still just adjusting to the feeling of my bare bum rubbing up against hot plastic. I round out the afternoon with a three-minute blitz in the cryo tank. Dressed in booty shorts, a sports bra, woollen gloves and socks up to my knees, I immerse myself in frozen air and for the first time that day, I do feel like I could live forever…but in more of a Walt Disney way than anything wellness-related. (According to a now-debunked myth, the Hollywood giant got swept up in the cryogenics craze of the 1960s and chose to be snap-frozen in the hope of future resurrection.)

When I leave, I don’t feel all that different, but then I remember the $90 I dropped on a two-week Pilates trial, and the fact that I don’t expect results after just one class, and decide I’m being unfair. It’s so easy to be a sceptic, isn’t it?

The next day I find myself sitting in a treatment chair sipping San Pellegrino through a paper straw. I’m here to see Dr Adam Brown, a British GP who has become one of Sydney’s leading anti-ageing cosmetic doctors. He’s recently launched his own Longevity Medicine program, inspired less by Bryan Johnson and more by the work of Stanford neuroscientist Andrew Huberman, bestselling author Dr Peter Attia (his book Outlive boasts fans including Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth), and Harvard-based Australian biologist David Sinclair. They’re the Destiny’s Child of longevity medicine (the quite sexy Huberman has a popular podcast, Huberman Lab, making him the Beyoncé).

“Increasingly, ageing is considered a disease process which can be slowed with specific interventions,” explains Brown. “The current medical model is to only treat chronic diseases once they have developed, so you might treat blood pressure or diabetes, whereas this is basically about being a bit more proactive and preventative.” The way Brown and his team do this is through assessment (blood tests, genetic tests and physical examination) and then treatment, using supplements and prescribed medicines. In Brown’s parlance, it’s all about taking “a global approach to people’s health”. In my parlance it’s not necessarily about helping people live longer (although that is part of it), but instead, he wants them to live better for longer. When I ask him, he tells me that what I’m referring to is called “healthspan”: the length of time that the person is healthy – not just alive. I feel myself coming around to the idea of longevity, and it’s not just because, on my way home, my head is full of fear as I consider what my own twilight years might look like on Mars. I’m sure the lack of gravity will help with mobility.