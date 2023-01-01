The April 2024 Issue
April 2024

Wild thing

A confection of dreamlike pastels and deepest black reveals the rebellious spirit of SS24 Louis Vuitton

PHOTOGRAPHY Oliver Begg STYLING Rachel Wayman

TOP: LOUIS VUITTON top, $2660, and skirt, POA; TOP LEFT: LOUIS VUITTON jacket, $11,300, and skirt, $6350; TOP RIGHT: LOUIS VUITTON jacket, $9800, and pants, $3900; BOTTOM LEFT: LOUIS VUITTON corset, $5100, and skirt, POA; BOTTOM RIGHT: LOUIS VUITTON top, POA, pants, $3900, and shoes, $2250; BOTTOM: LOUIS VUITTON blouse, $5950, skirt, POA, and shoes, $2250

HAIR Michael Brennan MAKEUP Peter Beard MODEL Dechen/Kult Models

Danielle Macdonald is levelling up

The Australian actor is booked, busy and feeling blessed. By Courtney Thompson

If I could push back time...

Life is short, but maybe it doesn't have to be? Maeve Galea gets to the bottom of our obsession with longevity

