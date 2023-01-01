The December 2023 Issue
Dec 2023
EDITOR’S LETTER
"The most wonderful time of the year – definitively, inarguably, and I will not hear otherwise – is that time after Christmas and before New Year, and maybe into the week after if you’re lucky. The nothing zone."

Time of her life

The infectious spirit and BIG FEELINGS of actor Haley Lu Richardson. By Courtney Thompson

Busy doing nothing

Slow down. DRESS UP. And give in to the joy of doing very LITTLE

Is this the end of the bra?

More and more women are ditching their bras in favour of FREEWHEELING. So does the trend have staying power? And, asks Divya Venkataraman, did we ever really NEED them at all?

Destination sex

How do people have sex on holiday? Courtney Thompson explores our URGES, DESIRES and FREEDOM to experiment when far, far AWAY

Editor-in-Chief
JUSTINE CULLEN
Managing Editor
Elle Glass
Executive Editor
Laura Agnew
Creative Director
HANNAH MARTIN
Fashion Director
RACHEL WAYMAN
Associate Editor
Kathryn Madden
Digital Editor
COURTNEY THOMPSON
Designer
Zahra Stockman
Market Editor
ANNIE DOIG
Content Writer
Maeve Galea
Content Writer
Noni Reginato
Commercial Director
Nicole Corfe
National Sales Manager
Annaliese Gattelaro
Client Services Manager
Grace Hannah
Editorial & Advertising Coordinator
Delaney Ashton
Publisher and
CEO
SIMON BOOKALLIL
COO
DAVID ASTWOOD
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
