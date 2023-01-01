Editor's letter

I don’t know about you, but god, I’m so tired. And admittedly I’m writing this letter in November, which everyone knows is the tiredest month of the year, but it seems this time around that I’m feeling it more than ever. And I don’t think I’m the only one. Everywhere you turn, if you’re looking closely enough, you can spot that look in people’s eyes. You know the one, like they’re pushing through but they’re also clearly a little bit dead inside. That meme from a few years back of the little girl dressed as the cutest little bunny and crying her heart out as she still nails every move in her dance recital perfectly? She is all of us right now, the perfect sad bunny dancer summation of the collective mood. It’s been a tough year for so many reasons, and what makes it considerably worse is that we’ve said that every year I can remember since at least 2016. This time last year, we even gave this cumulative weariness a cute name: The Great Exhaustion. I don’t know if the realisation that we always feel this way at this time makes me feel better about my current lassitude, or even more hopeless.

As always, though, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. No, it’s not Christmas, and if you know me at all, this may come as a surprise because I adore Christmas. I love all of it, the carols and the gaudy decor and the chaos. Especially the chaos. (In the infamous ‘Fishes’ episode in the second season of The Bear, Jamie-Lee Curtis plays a mother descending deeper and deeper into that chaos as she makes the Christmas Eve meal. The fish burns, the sauce splatters, she eventually falls off an emotional cliff; it’s sweaty and anxiety-ridden and horrible, and while everyone else watched it with a sense of impending doom, I just felt nostalgic.) But Christmas, despite what the songs say, is not the most wonderful time of the year. The most wonderful time of the year – definitively, inarguably, and I will not hear otherwise – is that time after Christmas and before New Year, and maybe into the week after if you’re lucky. The nothing zone.