Is this the end of the bra?

Let me begin with a proclamation: I have never noticed so many nipples as I did in the year 2023. Big nipples, small nipples, downward-facing nipples and pierced nipples. Nipples poking out through white tanks, nipples boosted by bustiers and nipples clearly visible under crisp white shirts. With the honourable exception of sunbathing French women on holiday, many of the aforementioned nipples were covered by something – but still, they were defiantly there. It was like an invisible memo had circulated among people with breasts: it was the season of bralessness, and it was high time we all joined in.

One key factor: it has been hot. In many parts of the northern hemisphere, it was a remarkable summer. For the first travel season in years, Covid was less of a looming threat and tourists took that as licence to dive headlong into hedonism. Heatwaves washed over Europe and Australians pushed ahead on tomato-girl vacations. Mediterranean paradises swarmed with sweaty bodies and those who had flown all the way over to enjoy themselves, damn it, sloshed Campari spritzes over the side of pay-per-day Italian boats. As soon as the clock struck spring, Australia, too, turned over a new, very warm leaf. Winter saw itself out with little fuss.

Pure heat can call us to shed our layers, but so too can the exasperation of climate despair. What better way to both cope on a hot day and express a devil-may-care attitude in the face of a rapidly heating planet than by going braless? In times like these, many of us are saying – it’s so hot, so threateningly apocalyptic – does it really matter if anyone can see our nipples?

This bra-shedding sentiment echoes that of an equally turbulent time: March 2020. “Day 2 in quarantine. I have decided to forego [sic] bras. The world has restricted me enough” read a trending tweet. “The day I have to wear a bra again after all this quarantine stuff passes … that’s the day I will suffer the most …” said another. Women began to put their money where their tweets were and in October 2020, UK lingerie retailer Bravissimo reported a 30 per cent drop in revenue. For many who were able to work from home during the pandemic, it was the first time they could go about their daily work without wearing constricting clothing and, of course, they found that they were able to do so just as effectively. In 2023, as remote work remains a reality for many, so too does the desire to remain unbounded and unhooked.

The cost of living crisis may have also influenced this braless uptick. “It might sound cynical, but I’d say a [significant] influencing factor on trends now is cost motivation,” says lingerie designer Karolina Laskowska, who has spent much of her career preoccupied with women’s undergarments (as well as designing, she is a co-founder of underwear archive The Underpinnings Museum).