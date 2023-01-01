Busy doing nothing

Slow down. DRESS UP. And give in to the joy of doing very LITTLE
PHOTOGRAPHY by ANNE PEETERS ◆ STYLING by CHARLOTTE STOKES
TOP: PRADA dress, from $3000; TOP LEFT: ALÉMAIS top, $375, PIAGET earrings, $4300, necklace, $17,800, bracelet, $13,800, and ring, $15,000; TOP RIGHT: SIR dress, $560, AKUBRA hat, $300, MEADOWLARK necklace, $745 (fob chain), AGMES necklaces, $575 (pendant), and $901 (black cord), SARAH & SEBASTIAN bangle, $1100; BOTTOM LEFT: MIU MIU shirt, POA, and shorts, $2800; BOTTOM RIGHT: DIOR shirt, $14,000, and skirt, POA
TOP: PRADA dress, from $3000; TOP LEFT: ALÉMAIS top, $375, PIAGET earrings, $4300, necklace, $17,800, bracelet, $13,800, and ring, $15,000; TOP RIGHT: SIR dress, $560, AKUBRA hat, $300, MEADOWLARK necklace, $745 (fob chain), AGMES necklaces, $575 (pendant), and $901 (black cord), SARAH & SEBASTIAN bangle, $1100; BOTTOM LEFT: MIU MIU shirt, POA, and shorts, $2800; BOTTOM RIGHT: DIOR shirt, $14,000, and skirt, POA
TOP: BOTTEGA VENETA top, $740, earrings, $2210, and bag, $13,570; TOP LEFT: ALBUS LUMEN shirt, $690, FELLA top, $165, CHRISTOPHER ESBER skirt, $1295, FELLA bottoms, $90, SEAFOLLY hat, $49.95, JORDAN ASKILL necklace, $3094; TOP RIGHT: CHANEL jumpsuit, $7570, belt, $2330, and shoes, $1500 HAIR Darren Summors MAKEUP Nisha Van Berkel MODEL Franci Southan Priscillas Model Management
TOP: BOTTEGA VENETA top, $740, earrings, $2210, and bag, $13,570; TOP LEFT: ALBUS LUMEN shirt, $690, FELLA top, $165, CHRISTOPHER ESBER skirt, $1295, FELLA bottoms, $90, SEAFOLLY hat, $49.95, JORDAN ASKILL necklace, $3094; TOP RIGHT: CHANEL jumpsuit, $7570, belt, $2330, and shoes, $1500
HAIR Darren Summors MAKEUP Nisha Van Berkel MODEL Franci Southan Priscillas Model Management
The infectious spirit and BIG FEELINGS of actor Haley Lu Richardson. By Courtney Thompson
More and more women are ditching their bras in favour of FREEWHEELING. So does the trend have staying power? And, asks Divya Venkataraman, did we ever really NEED them at all?
How do people have sex on holiday? Courtney Thompson explores our URGES, DESIRES and FREEDOM to experiment when far, far AWAY