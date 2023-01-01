Time of her life

“In one of my most recent, like, situationships, it came to a point where the other person was trying to say that I was too much in all of these ways. I think ’cause of where I’m at in my life right now, which has taken a lot of work to get to, I was listening to this person try to make me feel this shame or that I’m too much, and I realised, ‘Actually, I’m not too much. We’re just not right for each other.’” This is the work Richardson has been doing for the past few months: accepting those big feelings and surrounding herself with people who don’t weaponise them against her. “The person that I’m gonna be with one day,” she tells me, “they’re gonna love that about me and support those feelings and that expression and that loudness and goofiness and my poop jokes.”

It’s worth it, as well, because she’s discovered that this trait makes her better at her job; her performances sing because of her empathy and heart. “I’ve always been a very emotional human being and I’ve always been very vulnerable,” she explains. “I wear my heart on my sleeve and I can’t help it. And I think that does help me with acting. The more I act and the more that I’m comfortable doing all of that in front of 100 people on set who I’ve never met before, the more emotional and vulnerable I become as a human.”

Growing up an only child in Arizona, she wasn’t immediately drawn to her eventual career. “Oh, um, well, what did attract me to acting, honestly? Why am I doing this?” she asks, laughing. Like many millennials, the Disney Channel basically shaped her, and dancing was her gateway into performing. “I got really intense about dancing when I was around eight and it just all clicked for me,” she explains. “I got really confident. I had all my best friendships through dance. It became a part of my identity. I was able to process all my emotions and my feelings at this angsty time in my life through dance. And really, my favourite thing about it was the expression of emotion and telling stories.”

When she won a dance competition, where the prize was to visit Los Angeles, Richardson put together a presentation for her parents to make the case that they should allow her to move to LA, aged 16, to pursue acting. “Somehow my parents were kind of nuts enough to believe in me and support me,” she recalls. She moved to the City of Angels with her mum and never looked back. “I had an insane amount of determination at the time. And, like, I kind of had a one-track mind in a lot of ways, focused on getting my life together in LA and starting my career.”