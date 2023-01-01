Destination sex

If you were listening in, it would have sounded like any other conversation between women who date men. Thirty-year-old Sama and her friend were discussing their breakups, lamenting the emotional incompetence of many heterosexual cis men and expressing their gratitude for their female support systems when the conversation veered into unexpected territory. “The idea of being with a woman came up so naturally in that space, and I think I was the one to be like, ‘Yeah, lesbians have it so right,’” she recalls.

Both were expats who had just relocated to Argentina, and there was something about being in a foreign country that unlocked a new possibility. “Then she was like, ‘Oh, well, have you ever been with a girl?’” Sama says. “And I was honest, I said, ‘No, I haven’t, but I would love to. The opportunity’s just never really presented itself.’ I think because we were close and had that consent base, we were like, ‘Should we just try this and see what it’s all about?’”

So they did. “I think both of us walked away thinking, ‘Holy fuck, we love this,’” Sama says with a laugh. “And then had no idea what to do with that experience afterwards because neither one of us had identified as preferring women. But I know for sure that that changed my own idea of myself and my identity. It definitely was like a catalyst to this whole other world.”

Travel offers new horizons, both literally and figuratively – this we know. But also sexually. Married couples take sojourns to have their first threesome; individuals visit Berlin for bondage. Though it’s not all wild sexcapades and dirty weekends – travel can be an opportunity to become more in tune with one’s body and desires, to experiment and explore. Like Sama, who had never considered herself queer before hooking up with her friend. Today, single women are attending retreats in Mexico to experience full-body orgasms, couples are travelling to intimacy workshops, and others are mixing it up in the hotel bedroom – having more sex, or better sex – when they’re far away from home.

According to research conducted by Radical Storage, which surveyed 1296 adults about their sexual interests at home and when away, 64.3 per cent of people under the age of 45 use holidays as a way to explore different desires and kinks. They come prepared, too, with 84 per cent of holidaymakers packing some form of sex toy or item in their luggage. Of those desires being explored, nearly one in five like to experiment with role-play, while 15.9 per cent said they were keen to have sex “somewhere they shouldn’t”.