The February 2024 Issue
Feb 2024
broken cover image
EDITOR'S LETTER
EDITOR’S LETTER

"Australian designers have a certain taste and aesthetic that is in line with what a lot of people want to wear, regardless of where they hail from."

About face

Charlee Fraser carved out a career as one of Australia's most successful models. For her second act, she's taking over the big screen

Glory days

The insiders and creatives behind Zimmermann, Sass & Bide and Ksubi share an oral history of their golden era in Australian fashion

Bright star

Australian actor Geraldine Viswanathan has the kind of Hollywood CV most young actors dream of and, as Courtney Thompson learns, she's only just getting started

Stealing beauty

Dream holiday vibes for sexy, sweaty days and nights

Magic of the mini break

Small in length but big on impact, the micro-cation is one of life’s underrated pleasures. Check in to one of these dreamy Australian stays, and totally check out

Woman of the night

With the launch of Rouge Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche, a classic Chanel icon gets an updated look that has the power to totally transform your energy

TRUE NORTH MEDIA
