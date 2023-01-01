Magic of the mini break

SATELLITE ISLAND

Where: Southern Tasmania, so basically the edge of the Earth. Why go: If you thought you had to travel to The Bahamas to stay on your own private island, think again. Satellite Island, a tiny speck of land in the D’Entrecasteaux Channel, is your own exclusive hideaway – though it couldn’t be further from the typically glitzy private playgrounds of the A-list. Instead, it’s a blissful off-grid sanctuary, comprising a three-bedroom weatherboard and a two-bedroom shack, plus a luxury bell tent. It’s utterly remote, so you’ll need to bring your own supplies or forage from the ocean and veggie patch – or you can arrange for a top Tasmanian chef to come and cook for you. Who with: Gather up to eight friends for a slow and salty weekend spent fishing off the jetty, shucking wild oysters, swimming, snorkelling or paddleboarding, and curling up by the fire. So much to do, and yet so little to do. What to pack: A Uniqlo puffer jacket (the next stop after Satellite Island is Antarctica); and a pack of Skull cards (like poker, but without the boring bits).