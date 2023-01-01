Woman of the night

With the launch of Rouge Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche, a classic Chanel icon gets an updated look that has the power to totally transform your energy
Packing your teeny-tiny evening bag – no matter where the night may take you – has never been simpler. A phone, a house key and a centimetre or two for the newest lipstick launch from the House of Chanel, Rouge Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche. A glossy, bright white tube with the brand's name (all caps, of course) stamped in black bold-shape letters across the base – the inverse of the classic black with white trimming – makes this a rare collector's item, a new cult classic and predictably, an instant sell-out.
LIPSTICK THROUGHOUT: CHANEL Rouge Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche, $75.
LIPSTICK THROUGHOUT: CHANEL Rouge Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche, $75.
Available in eight evocative shades – all of which can be seen on Charlee Fraser as she graces a special animated cover of InStyle Australia – this luminous matte range sits firmly within the rouge allure velvet family, but breaks with daytime conventions. Instead, it represents the promise of after-dark debauchery and the contours of a night out, spanning from the bold beginning to the languorous afterglow.
Charlee Fraser carved out a career as one of Australia's most successful models. For her second act, she's taking over the big screen
The insiders and creatives behind Zimmermann, Sass & Bide and Ksubi share an oral history of their golden era in Australian fashion
Australian actor Geraldine Viswanathan has the kind of Hollywood CV most young actors dream of and, as Courtney Thompson learns, she's only just getting started
Small in length but big on impact, the micro-cation is one of life’s underrated pleasures. Check in to one of these dreamy Australian stays, and totally check out