Woman of the night

Packing your teeny-tiny evening bag – no matter where the night may take you – has never been simpler. A phone, a house key and a centimetre or two for the newest lipstick launch from the House of Chanel, Rouge Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche. A glossy, bright white tube with the brand's name (all caps, of course) stamped in black bold-shape letters across the base – the inverse of the classic black with white trimming – makes this a rare collector's item, a new cult classic and predictably, an instant sell-out.