About face

After getting her start in 2013, her breakthrough came in 2016 when industry icon Guido Palau cut her hair into a bob after she booked a runway exclusive with Alexander Wang. “I was very lucky to have a few days to sit with it and, you know, let it land,” she recalls of getting the call from her manager telling her of the request. “And then I was like, I trust you, let's go. Let's chop it off. And then, you know, what happened happened.”

What “happened” was that in the following season after that fateful chop, she booked 40 international shows and was dubbed one of the season’s Top 10 Newcomers by models.com. She’s since fronted various campaigns and covers, working with top brands such as Prada, Chanel, Dior and Celine, becoming not just the most successful Aboriginal model ever, but one of the most successful Australian supermodels, period. “With the evolution of my career, there is a level of determination, hard work and excitement around what I was doing, but I’ve also just been really open to the universe and flowing with what’s coming in,” Fraser reflects of what it’s taken to forge such a successful career. “But as well as me doing my work, it’s often felt like the universe has been doing their work, too.”

Then in 2022, at the height of her success, Fraser did what very few models ever do; she stepped away from it all. “I’d been full-time modelling for almost 10 years,” she explains. “I’d travelled the world and I’d done all these amazing things, but I’d never taken time for myself. And I wasn’t the 18-year-old girl I had been when I started. I wanted to get to know who I was, who I was becoming and what I really wanted.”

So Fraser moved to Byron, took up martial arts, volunteered at a farm and started learning Japanese at a local community college. It was then that her agent called about an audition for George Miller’s long-awaited Mad Max prequel, Furiosa. She’d been approached before about moving into acting but it hadn’t felt right. “Then I was like, I actually have space to explore this,” she says of why she accepted the offer. “You know, I’m out here trying new things, getting to know myself. So I was like, I've got nothing to lose.” So she hired an acting coach for her audition monologue and after a subsequent Zoom call with Miller himself, she landed the role as Furiosa’s mother, Mary Jabassa. “I actually get so emotional when I talk about her,” Fraser says earnestly of the character. “She’s a warrior, she’s a leader of her community and she’s a mother. There’s just so much power in that trilogy that she holds. And I had such a beautiful journey getting to know all those parts of her and finding the warrior, mother and the leader in myself.”