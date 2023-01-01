About face

Charlee Fraser carved out a career as one of Australia's most successful models. For her second act, she's taking over the big screen
Out the front of Charlee Fraser’s childhood home in Newcastle stand two towering trees: one a gum, the other a jacaranda. While the house was always abuzz with activity (the family homed rabbits, cats, dogs, a horse, some goats and even, at one stage, a turtle), a young Fraser could often be found sitting atop those trees, playing peacefully by herself. “I’d climb them and just hang out up there,” she recalls. “I was very imaginative.” From a young age then, Fraser – a proud Awabakal woman with Worimi and Biripi descent – was able to channel her creativity and find peace amidst chaos. That’s a good thing, because she would go on to become one of Australia’s most successful models, in an industry known for its relentless pace.
After getting her start in 2013, her breakthrough came in 2016 when industry icon Guido Palau cut her hair into a bob after she booked a runway exclusive with Alexander Wang. “I was very lucky to have a few days to sit with it and, you know, let it land,” she recalls of getting the call from her manager telling her of the request. “And then I was like, I trust you, let's go. Let's chop it off. And then, you know, what happened happened.”
What “happened” was that in the following season after that fateful chop, she booked 40 international shows and was dubbed one of the season’s Top 10 Newcomers by models.com. She’s since fronted various campaigns and covers, working with top brands such as Prada, Chanel, Dior and Celine, becoming not just the most successful Aboriginal model ever, but one of the most successful Australian supermodels, period. “With the evolution of my career, there is a level of determination, hard work and excitement around what I was doing, but I’ve also just been really open to the universe and flowing with what’s coming in,” Fraser reflects of what it’s taken to forge such a successful career. “But as well as me doing my work, it’s often felt like the universe has been doing their work, too.”
Then in 2022, at the height of her success, Fraser did what very few models ever do; she stepped away from it all. “I’d been full-time modelling for almost 10 years,” she explains. “I’d travelled the world and I’d done all these amazing things, but I’d never taken time for myself. And I wasn’t the 18-year-old girl I had been when I started. I wanted to get to know who I was, who I was becoming and what I really wanted.”
So Fraser moved to Byron, took up martial arts, volunteered at a farm and started learning Japanese at a local community college. It was then that her agent called about an audition for George Miller’s long-awaited Mad Max prequel, Furiosa. She’d been approached before about moving into acting but it hadn’t felt right. “Then I was like, I actually have space to explore this,” she says of why she accepted the offer. “You know, I’m out here trying new things, getting to know myself. So I was like, I've got nothing to lose.” So she hired an acting coach for her audition monologue and after a subsequent Zoom call with Miller himself, she landed the role as Furiosa’s mother, Mary Jabassa. “I actually get so emotional when I talk about her,” Fraser says earnestly of the character. “She’s a warrior, she’s a leader of her community and she’s a mother. There’s just so much power in that trilogy that she holds. And I had such a beautiful journey getting to know all those parts of her and finding the warrior, mother and the leader in myself.”
Following Furiosa, Fraser also starred in the recent blockbuster rom-com Anyone But You alongside Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. She says the career pivot has ignited a renewed excitement in her. “I’ve got tons of ideas in my mind of things that I’m hoping will transpire with my career,” she says. “Right now, I’m really working on cultivating community around the things I’m passionate about.”
One of those other passions is her role as an ambassador for the non-profit First Nations Fashion + Design. The organisation platforms and provides support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives in the fashion industry, offering mentoring, communication and connections to other professionals within the industry. Fraser first met FNFD founder and designer Grace Lillian Lee in 2019 at the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair and then signed on to be an ambassador in 2020. “I wanted to do something involved in culture somewhere in the fashion realm, and then for this to pop up, I was like, ‘oh, there it is.’”
Since then, they’ve partnered with organisations like The Iconic and brands such as Bonds and Redken. “We have produced programs in the industry that either haven't been done before at all or haven't been done to the level that we've done them before,” Fraser explains. “It's just amazing and incredible, but also kind of insane that we are creating new pathways. What we've been able to produce with FNFD is some of the first of its kind. What it's already done for Indigenous representation in the fashion industry, what it's already done for iIndigenous creatives in the fashion world, we are seeing more of it now and there are other organisations as well that are also now coming in and doing well and it's growing so much. It's so beautiful to see and be a part of and to know that I'm a part of that change.”
