Bright star

InStyle: Hello! I’m so excited to talk to you. Where are you at the moment, are you living in New York now or still LA?

Geraldine Viswanathan: I actually don't know [laughs]. It's like, doing my head in, but right now I'm in LA.

Do you have a preference?

Not really. I mean, I think I have more of a life in LA. Like I have a car and a more kind of solid community of people. But New York is a better city, for sure.

That makes sense. Oh my God, congratulations, by the way, on your Marvel moment!

Thank you! It couldn't have happened quicker. I like, met with the director on Thursday, got the job on Friday, and it was announced on Monday.

Oh my God.

And we're going to Atlanta soon to start pre-production. I'm like, Jesus Christ.

It’s all happening.

It's all happening from the foot of my bed as I'm on, like, day seven of the flu. Life be crazy.

When did you audition?

Originally, I didn't. I just met with the director

So you just got the call up being like, Ayo can't do this now. Would you be keen?

Yeah, It is funny that the headline is like, “Geraldine replaces Ayo.” I'm like, Jesus Christ. The ins and outs, not the details! But I guess it's true.

I wonder if that would've been the headline if she hadn't recently won like, a million awards. She's everywhere and killing it at the moment. But it's funny that it's been such a whirlwind because that's kind of how Blockers happened for you, right? One minute you were at the Melbourne Comedy Festival and the next minute, you were in LA filming.

Yeah, that's right. It's just, you know, it's on a dime, and it makes life kind of impossible to know what's going on and how to plan accordingly. But it's also fun and a drug, and I'm addicted to the drug. And I couldn't imagine knowing what's happening like a month ahead of time, that would be so weird to me.

Yeah, totally. But okay, let's just pause and talk about the Marvel thing. Because it is a big fucking deal. What does it mean to you to be joining the Marvel universe?

It's pretty exciting. It kind of feels like, you know, it signifies you've reached a place in your career, which is very, it's a real pinch me moment for sure. And one that I don't think has fully sunk in yet because as I said, my living situation has been kind of a logistical nightmare. But it's exciting and it's a very well-oiled machine that I'm interested to learn about. And it feels cool. I mean, it's definitely, I think I'm getting the most people reaching out than I ever have. Like, it's a very, kind of concretely big thing.

Even people who might not totally get the industry, get that Marvel is a Big Deal.

Exactly, yeah. And it’s nice to know we’ll be in theatres, you know?

Let’s rewind a little. Straight after you finished school, you initially went to LA for 6 months. What was that like? Were you there by yourself?

Yeah. I got an AirBnB, I was lucky. My Airbnb host was an angel and sort of took me under her wing and became like a mother figure in LA and introduced me to all her friends. I was literally like 18 in LA catching the bus around the city, hanging out with like 40- 50-year-olds. That is my origin story.

It’s crazy to think about. I had a strange manager who, like, his office was in a Vietnamese restaurant and it just, it wasn't legit. And I was self-submitting on Actors Access because I could only do unpaid stuff 'cause I didn't have the Visa — it's a real chicken or the egg situation because you need a job to get a Visa, but you can't get a job without the Visa. So I was just doing whatever. I remember pulling up to an Actor's Access audition and it was fully for a herpes commercial. And they were like, ‘you are too young for this, but like, you're here, do you wanna do it anyway? Do you wanna pretend to like, wake up and find out that you have a herpes outbreak?’

It was just so stupid, but I was having a ball. I was so excited to be out of Newcastle to just be somewhere and feel challenged and I felt really just rearing to go and I was just so determined. Like, I'm gonna figure this out somehow. And then totally kismet things happened; I met people in acting class and we made a show reel together and then that's what got the Heath Ledger Scholarship. So I think it was a really random but valuable time.

So then you came back to Australia and that's when you got into comedy. How did you actually get into the scene? How did you meet Vic and Jenna [of Freudian Nip]?

I just started doing open mics in Sydney because I was auditioning for stuff and not getting anything. And all my friends were at uni. So I was just kind of working at Strike Bowling Bar and being like, what's going on? Then I did a set at Hermann's Bar at Sydney University and that's how I met Vic, our dearest sweet Vic. And I had known of their work, I had seen a Freudian Nip show at Sydney Fringe or something and just thought they were so funny and cool and there just weren't a lot of like-minded people like that at the time. I just really felt a kind of kinship with them and respected them and thought they were so smart. And then we just started doing stuff together. We did a set at Hermann's and we were doing live comedy and then started writing sketches together for the slot.

But yeah, it all just came from a place of wanting to make it happen for myself because it just wasn't happening. And it's so funny looking back 'cause I'm like, at the time I was so like, ‘it's never gonna happen! It's not happening!’ And I'm like, it actually wasn't that long. I was just 19 being like, ‘My life is over!!’

When you're 19, everything feels like the end of the world.

And truly, just not going to uni felt crazy. Everyone was talking about uni and everyone had somewhere to go during the day and had a routine while I didn’t. It felt like a risk.