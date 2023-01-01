Editor's letter

When I shop online from big international sites or even in overseas department stores where I have a veritable world of fashion at my fingertips, I’ll inevitably still find myself drawn to pieces from Australian designers. And it’s not that I’m not all for supporting our home-grown talent, but when you’re shopping in another country, the dream is to discover some great little thing from a local designer no-one has ever heard of to show how well-travelled you are and what a good eye you have, not to murder your wardrobe’s carbon footprint by bringing some Dion Lee right back home that only just arrived on the other side of the world from its starting point three suburbs away from your house. But I can’t seem to help myself, apparently compelled to keep adding more Dion and and Sir the Label and Matteau to my cart. Do I put it down to some sort of instinctive patriotism? I don’t think so, because that really only comes out when the Matildas are playing. What I think actually explains it is that there’s nothing like Australian designers for creating the kinds of clothes you just want to wear, at a price you can (mostly) afford. Maybe that’s partly because an Australian designer is designing for an Australian lifestyle, but I suspect it’s more than that. Australian designers have a certain taste and aesthetic that is in line with what a lot of people want to wear, regardless of where they hail from. (The Scandis are also very good at this.) And never were they better at it than in the early oughts. What an era for Australian fashion! Zimmermann - who had already launched a decade before but were really hitting their stride then in what has turned out to be single, long-running 30 year and counting high point - the cultural juggernaut that was Tsubi/Ksubi and the viral-before-we-knew-what-viral-was power of Sass & Bide took our particular sense of style to the world, and the world ate it up. Those three brands wrote the song that Australian style has been singing ever since - accessible, wearable, just the right balance of cool and sexy.