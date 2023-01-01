Glory days

PIP EDWARDS: I was in London in 2003/2004 and Heidi and Sarah-Jane asked me to be in their show. I had, like, rat tails in my hair – the full Aussie vibe. They put me in the show and I was the only Aussie, with Mad Max braids and a mohawk, and Dan and George did the body graffiti on all the models.

SARAH-JANE CLARKE: It was interesting how everyone sort of crossed over. It wasn’t like we made a point of it – it was just that our friendship circle back then was full of creatives and we were like, “Can you do the music?” and “Can you paint this?”

HEIDI MIDDLETON: Everyone was leaning on each other, everyone helped each other. The Ksubi guys would do the music for the shows. It was very interlayered. It was good.

DAN SINGLE: I was good friends with Heidi. Akira was cool. Julia Wilson was a designer at Zambesi but she came to work for us. Michelle Jank was great, and she worked for us for a little while, too. George is really close to Wayne Cooper. And we used to go to Peter Morrissey’s house for dinner ’cause we were young and cool and he wanted to tell us about the fashion industry. We’d turn up at his house and he was like, “Alright boys, I’m gonna give you the schooling.” It was amazing.

PIP EDWARDS: At the start, Dan and I had really bad energy. We didn’t really like each other. I think we didn’t really understand each other. And then I remember Mikey Nolan [Double Rainbouu] sitting us down one time and he said, “Can you two just get over yourselves because you’re actually in love.” And we were kind of like, “Oh. Yeah, maybe we are?”

HEIDI MIDDLETON: SJ’s and my partnership worked very well. Neither of us are really confrontational, so we usually resolved anything we didn’t agree on very calmly. It was a real joy to be able to work with my best friend and build this successful business at the same time. And to be travelling the world, being creative and having these amazing experiences. It felt almost too good to be true. But we really were aware of that at the time and I guess wanted to keep each other grounded because it did feel unrealistically dreamlike. We weren’t even thinking about whether or not something would sell. It was more, “How much do we love it?” I feel like our work was creatively uninhibited, with less of a commercial slant.

NICKY ZIMMERMANN: It was about, how much fun can I have while I’m working? That was the main goal. And for me, fun is making things, you know?

SARAH-JANE CLARKE: There were lots of fails, for sure, on our business journey, because we were two young girls and it wasn’t like we’d done it before. And we certainly hadn’t studied fashion, so we just knew the vision and we knew what we wanted to wear. And we learnt most of it on the job, how to be an entrepreneur. But we were so positive and we had each other, and we were like, oh well, you know, if it all goes belly up, then we’ll just work another job and pay off the loan and we’ll be fine. And we didn’t have any kids, so it was such a time of absolute freedom. We used to use our instinct a lot and I think that sort of guided us mostly.

PIP EDWARDS: We were so on a whim and I think today, purely because of the landscape and social media and how sensitive things are, I don’t know if things would’ve moved as fast. Back then, Dan and I would be making last-minute outfits in Bali and bringing them back to the show. So there was a process, but it wasn’t a normal process. For one show, we made all these paper headphones. And just as one of the models started to walk down wearing the headphones, the music cut out. It went dead. It was a failure. And we were freaking out. But because everyone was wearing headphones on the runway, the audience thought it was on purpose. And then as soon as the guys with headphones left the runway, the music came back. You just can’t even script that, you know? Anything could go wrong and you could twist and turn it into magnificence, because there were no rules, no roadmap, and it was inspiring. And that’s a true disruptor. You don’t need a roadmap, you just go with the flow. You’re in the flow.

SARAH-JANE CLARKE: We did a runway show with handpainted singlets and denim. My boyfriend at the time, Daimon Downey [from Sneaky Sound System], did a lot of the paint work for that. And that’s when I guess the movement really started. I don’t know how it became such a cult, really. Now when you look at Instagram you can see how many followers a brand has; back then, you didn’t really know how popular you were. Mind you, we used to deliver the jeans to the retailers on a Tuesday and a Thursday. Word would get around town that the Sass & Bide jeans were coming at 10am on Thursday, so people would line up outside Bondi boutique Tuchuzy and wait for the delivery. So I guess we did know that they were quite popular …

HEIDI MIDDLETON: The jeans would sell out and there’d be this big waiting list and people would line up on the Saturday. Or my mum in Brisbane would call me to say, “There’s a queue eight blocks deep at the warehouse sale.”

PIP EDWARDS: When we opened in New York, they hadn’t finished the building; there was no window to the front of the store, it was open onto the street. We had the drummer from the Scissor Sisters and all these New Yorkers we were friends with turn up for the party, and there was no front to the shop. You know, everything was a bit crazy.

HEIDI MIDDLETON: In New York, we found this life-size stallion prop. We decided we needed him, so we were going to ship him back to Sydney. In the interim, he was put in our friend’s apartment near the Meatpacking District. We ended up having the afterparty for our first New York show there. It was next-level amazing, with this horse right in the middle. Dan and George and the other guys were there, and it was a melting pot of Aussies and New York friends. It went through the night and was one of the highlight parties of that decade. And, the horse made it to Sydney – I think he’s still in the Paddington store.

PIP EDWARDS: Dan was part of the biggest DJ group of the time, so whenever big artists were coming to Australia, of course they’d meet Dan Single because they’d play at [his club night] Bang Gang – and he’d also dress them in Ksubi. So it was this double whammy of access through music and fashion. And I think the difference with Ksubi is that it had that real grassroots kind of accessibility. You couldn’t get close to the designer at a party, but you could afford the jeans.