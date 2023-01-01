Stealing beauty

Dream holiday vibes for sexy, sweaty days and nights
TOP: TRY: ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Clear Brow Gel, $39 GUCCI rings (from top), $1560, POA, and $1560; TOP LEFT: TRY: NAKED SUNDAYS Cabana Glow SPF50+ Mineral Glow Drops Bronze, $45; GLOSSIER Solar Paint, $40 TOP RIGHT:TRY: RARE BEAUTY Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, $41 CHANEL ring, $4700; BOTTOM Try: KYLIE COSMETICS Matte Lip Crayon in Thanks For Nothing, $29; FENTY BEAUTY Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper in Glass Slipper, $40 ALANA MARIA earrings, $119
TOP LEFT: TRY: KOSAS Brow Pop Nano Ultra-Fine Detailing Pencil in Rich Dark Brown, $35, from Mecca; ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Perfect Brow Pencil in Taupe, $39; KVD BEAUTY Tattoo Liner Liquid Eyeliner, $34, from Sephora ; TOP RIGHT: TRY: VICTORIA BECKHAM BEAUTY Satin Kajal Liner, $53; BOTTOM TRY: M.A.C Strobe Cream, $68
Charlee Fraser carved out a career as one of Australia's most successful models. For her second act, she's taking over the big screen
The insiders and creatives behind Zimmermann, Sass & Bide and Ksubi share an oral history of their golden era in Australian fashion
Australian actor Geraldine Viswanathan has the kind of Hollywood CV most young actors dream of and, as Courtney Thompson learns, she's only just getting started
Small in length but big on impact, the micro-cation is one of life’s underrated pleasures. Check in to one of these dreamy Australian stays, and totally check out
With the launch of Rouge Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche, a classic Chanel icon gets an updated look that has the power to totally transform your energy