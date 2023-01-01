The January 2024 Issue
Jan 2024
EDITOR’S LETTER
EDITOR'S LETTER

"Like so many of us - particularly those of us that are women - I’ve always been bothered by the idea that I don’t really have any pastimes you’d call a hobby."

Running her own race

Miah Madden is a young actor who's looking at the big picture and, as Courtney Thompson learns, is already wise beyond her years

So, what are your hobbies?

Finding pleasure in leisure. By Maeve Galea

Sam I am

Vikings: Valhalla star Sam Corlett returns home to Australia and talks life, art and the weirdness of fame with Courtney Thompson

The F Word

Want to reduce chronic pain, unblock emotions or reshape your body? The answers, writes Sherine Youssef, could lie in your fascia, a secret (and largely overlooked) sensory organ that remembers every human experience from the womb to the grave

Back to her roots

Mel Jarnson has lived all over the world, but as Noni Reginato discovers, her latest role – face of the new Aje summer campaign – hits close to home

Editor-in-Chief
JUSTINE CULLEN
Managing Editor
Elle Glass
Executive Editor
Laura Agnew
Creative Director
HANNAH MARTIN
Fashion Director
RACHEL WAYMAN
Associate Editor
Kathryn Madden
Digital Editor
COURTNEY THOMPSON
Designer
Zahra Stockman
Market Editor
ANNIE DOIG
Content Writer
Maeve Galea
Content Writer
Noni Reginato
Commercial Director
Nicole Corfe
National Sales Manager
Annaliese Gattelaro
Client Services Manager
Grace Hannah
Editorial & Advertising Coordinator
Delaney Ashton
Publisher and
CEO
SIMON BOOKALLIL
COO
DAVID ASTWOOD
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
