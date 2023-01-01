Editor's Letter

Wiki kindly goes on to list examples of hobbies for those who are struggling with the concept. It includes:

“Collecting themed items and objects”

Do shoes count? What about handbag snacks? Screenshots?

“Engaging in creative and artistic pursuits”

This is where I come undone. My home is a hobby graveyard. Its nooks and crannies are littered with the detriment of creative and artistic pursuits that I pursued with gusto for a period (usually just the period it took to accumulate the necessary beginner’s tools and often the unnecessary advanced ones too, because I am nothing if not an optimist) and then abandoned when I was shocked to discover that a) I did not have the required skills, even latently, or b) it’s hard to crochet anything when your hands are more inclined to want to play around on your phone for an hour before bed instead, or c) that committing to painting the sunset in watercolour every night (every night!) is actually just a very dumb, messy idea. I did it one time, almost, but the evidence of my folly —a collection of paints much too expensive to throw away because you’d be stunned to know just how many colours you need to correctly capture the nuances of the setting sun year round—taunt me from the bottom of my wardrobe every time I open it.

“Playing sports”

Exercise that’s done for fitness’ sake doesn’t count, because that has a purpose and a hobby needs to be aimless and purely for pleasure. So… nah.

“Pursuing other amusements”

This is annoyingly vague. Like what? Spending money I shouldn’t? Rewatching Saltburn? Perfecting my TikTok algorithm? Googling my minor ailments? Remaining steadfast at beginner level French for multiple decades? Lying awake in bed at night wondering what my hobbies are? All of the above! So I guess my hobby problems are solved, thanks Wiki.

Anyway, if you, too, are hobbyless, may I suggest you read our story on the subject in this month’s issue to find one. In the meantime, I’m off to spend $437 on a ceramics starter kit.

Enjoy the issue,

Justine