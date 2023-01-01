Back to her roots

“There was always theatre either during school or after school,” she recalls. “It was a very nice consistency to have from country to country.” What might have been a way to kill an hour after school for her peers proved to be a lot more for Jarnson. “It gave me the experience of performing on stage and doing productions, and that feeling and that rush of performing in front of an audience I really, really adored. It kind of made me feel like it might be something that I could be good at.” Her feeling was right. Jarnson’s break came in 2020, in the form of Australian drama Between Two Worlds. Mortal Kombat and last year’s C*A*U*G*H*T, a local streaming series also starring Sean Penn, followed.

Now, she turns her star power to the world of fashion, as the face of Aje’s just-dropped summer campaign, Love Letters From Australia. When I ask what about the campaign resonated with her, she smiles. “So much.” Jarnson moved to Australia at age 17. “For some reason, I [always] thought Australia was ‘normalcy’, because I would visit my mum's side of the family every now and then for Christmas. I had a really solid idea of Australia in my mind from visiting, but [actually] it was the biggest culture shock. It took me the longest time to adjust, because it's so far away from the rest of the world.” Eventually, it was acting that helped her find her way. “When I found something that I loved, which was acting here, I didn't wanna leave.”