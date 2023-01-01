Running her own race

But family has always been the centre of gravity for Madden, and her lineage is steeped in artistic and political significance. She has four half-siblings from her father’s previous relationship with art curator and writer Hetti Perkins, who have all carved out impressive careers in their respective fields. Thea Anamara Perkins is an award-winning artist, Lille Madden is an environmental conservationist and First Nations Director of Groundswell Giving, Tyson Perkins is an award-winning cinematographer and Madeleine Madden is a fellow actor. Miah’s younger sibling, Ruby, is now at college in the U.S. for sports. “It's been really amazing seeing everybody do so well in their given field and like all of us doing such different things which is amazing,” Madden says. “But when you go back and look at my dad's life — he was an actor, he was a casting agent, he was a runway model in Paris, he was also a Wimbledon tennis player — you realise everybody got a piece of our dad.”

Being surrounded by a family of political and artistic activists has meant Madden always looks at the big picture. So rather than singularly going after acting, she’s quietly been completing her law degree on the side as well. “It's just always been at our forefront to want to make things better for our community in any way,” she explains. “And I think that having such a great education and feeling such a privilege to have gotten an Indigenous scholarship at a private school and be able to juggle it with work and make the most of my education, I just have this innate need to be able to give back to the community.”

She continues, “There needs to be more Indigenous people representing Indigenous people. So it is really important that I not only do acting, but get this degree so that I can work with Indigenous kids and adults and work in law reform. Because as we know with the really disappointing outcome of The Voice referendum, there just needs to be more change. And in my head I'm thinking, okay, maybe you just need to be as qualified and as powerful as the white man making the decisions. You know what I mean? To be able to actually make that change. And I think that change comes with education. It's how we close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous kids. And if there's anything that I can do from a legal perspective to help my people, that will be way more fulfilling than any acting role in my opinion.”