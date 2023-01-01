Listening to hot people talk about being misunderstood can induce the same kind of eye roll as actors talking about their method. More than once during our conversation, he pauses, looking off as though searching for the right words, or caveats statements about work with: “This is going to sound pretentious.” But here’s the thing about Corlett: even if what he says is earnest, he sells it. Not because he’s that good looking, but because his sincerity is disarmingly pure of heart. You can’t help but root for him.

His endeavours off-screen only endear him to you more. Since 2020, he’s been working with jewellery brand Merchants of the Sun to create collections for which the profits are donated to causes close to home: cancer (Corlett’s mum is a survivor), mental health (something he and those close to him have struggled with) and homelessness (his late uncle went through periods living on the streets). Ultimately, it’s his inherent curiosity that guides all his work.

“I was listening to a Martin Scorsese interview recently,” he says. “He said, ‘Every life is cinematic, if you put a camera to it. You have to be able to see it.’” And without a doubt, Corlett is someone who sees it.