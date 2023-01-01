The F Word

Have you ever wondered, when you swallow a feeling, where that feeling goes? Or when your mind represses a memory, where it gets locked away? That time you snapped your collarbone doing cartwheels in the backyard, where did that pain go? Because it doesn’t just disappear into the ether; it all has to go somewhere – right? It does, and that ‘somewhere’ is the fascia, arguably one of the human body’s most under-studied and utterly fascinating systems.

Consider the following: fascia is a body-spanning matrix of thin, strong-yet-flexible connective tissue sheets that start forming as early as week two of embryo gestation. It’s comprised of collagen and elastin (the tissue) and hyaluronic acid (the liquid between each sheet), and there are four layers that wrap around every single organ, bone, muscle, joint, blood vessel and nerve fibre, holding everything in place while allowing them to slip and slide against each other. It’s been estimated that adult fascia has more than 250 million nerve endings, which, compared to the skin’s 200 million, would make the fascial network our richest sensory receptor, and the reason many are lobbying for it to be named as an official organ.

The existence of fascia has been known for centuries. Dr Andrew Taylor Still, who founded osteopathy in the late 1800s, said “the soul of man … seems to dwell in the fascia of his body”. But it’s only recently that science has started to unpack the extent of its role. “We now know it’s the site of biological activity, sending and receiving information, sound, vibration, energy and nutrients,” explains Lauren Roxburgh, a wellness educator and body alignment expert, and unofficial president of the fascia fan club. She is quick to point out that it’s the Western world playing catch up – traditional Chinese medicine has been working on fascia via acupuncture for thousands of years.

But a confluence of factors have brought fascia to the forefront. There’s our inescapable wellness and self-care culture, obviously, as well as an increased understanding of inflammation and its effects on the body. We’re learning more about fascia’s role in how we sense the body’s location, pain and internal signals, which together form our ‘sixth sense’ of feeling. And as we look for holistic reasons behind pain, we’re understanding how a seemingly inconsequential childhood injury, like that cartwheel-collarbone fiasco, may be linked to the tight neck that’s now giving you grief as an adult; your fascia healed your injury, but never fully recovered itself.

The thinking now is that in addition to being the body’s packing wrap, fascia also plays the part of the body’s camera. It records and stores every single stressful or traumatic experience, from the minor, like being stuck in traffic, to the major, like a physical injury.