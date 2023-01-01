Barbie's world

"The list of things that bring me pleasure feels almost staggeringly accessible."
From teenage Tumblr darling to young Hollywood star, Barbie Ferreira — who found fame through breakout roles in Euphoria and Nope — is only just hitting her stride. Courtney Thompson chats to Ferreira about how a weird theatre kid from Queens created the career of her dreams
Long dismissed as the television of television, reality TV is more culturally resonant than ever. And finally, writes Kathryn Madden, it’s in on the bit
By now, most of us have heard the story: Australian advertising guru Richard Christiansen walked away from his New York agency during the pandemic and made one of the most celebrated tree changes of modern folklore, renovating a three-hectare property in LA, creating both a home and a brand – Flamingo Estate. Here, he talks us through his personal pursuit of the good life