Barbie's world

What was your relationship to social media and the internet?

Well, at the time, I was a kid. I had started high school, and it was a typical Tumblr blog of DSLR pics, and then it evolved into, like, a pale grunge blog, which was my thing at the time. It was very ‘of the era’. This wasn’t the age of the influencer yet, so it was almost like a secret, like, “This is my private collection of inspirations and life.” A lot of my selfies – a lot of my little Photo Booth sessions, playing with light in my room and putting on purple lipstick and doing all the things – started going around Tumblr. It was really cool because I wasn’t a model, and at the time, Tumblr was dominated by really specific-looking people, and a lot of people responded to the way I looked. I don’t think I ever thought of myself as pretty, so it was the first time I felt like I was creatively cool and not weird, and people had the same interests as me. I still have friends from Tumblr – we’ve been friends for 12 years – they’ve evolved into these incredible artists. And the kids now think of Tumblr as ‘vintage’. I’ve literally had someone say “vintage Tumblr” to me. Another person told me my voice is nostalgic.

And you’re like, “Sir, I am 27.” From there, your profile grew and you became central to the body positivity and body neutrality movement. You were in campaigns and named in Time’s “30 Most Influential Teens” list. But you were only 16. That feels like a lot of pressure for a young girl to represent so much. Did you feel that pressure?

At the time I totally did, but the things I was doing were also for myself because I was so insecure. I look at my first American Apparel ad now, and I’m like, I looked like a normal, pretty, thin 16-year-old girl. But [I thought of myself as] a humongous, giant, plus-size model, because that’s how people would talk to me. I thought I was changing these things. I felt like I was at war with beauty. I was on a mission, you know? I wanted to pursue my dreams so much that I couldn’t let my insecurity get in the way of it. And if no-one else had done it, I was going to have to be the first to do it. I was going to change the world. It was very powerful to me, but in reality, it was pretty minimal. I was a slightly chubby version of what people usually put up. When I left modelling, I made a concerted effort to not focus on my body unless it is relevant to what I’m doing, because I think the next step to normalising everything is just to realise that people exist in different bodies. It’s not radical to be a bigger person, it’s not radical to be a small person – it’s just human. My new tactic is just trying not to really engage in that conversation. I pick roles that don’t focus on just my body. Especially after doing a couple of roles where that was a thing – which I loved and it meant a lot to me – but to expand my horizons and just be an actress, not an actress who played the Big Girl.