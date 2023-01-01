Pleasure state

"The house was a porn studio for 65 years, and a bit of a hedonistic enclave. There was music and parties and politics, lots of art and lots of artists. It had a really special history, and I wanted to honour that backstory. And there was definitely some Julie & Julia thing going on with me and the house, because I was broken and falling apart, and the house was too. We were both desperately in need of some repair. So as I started restoring it, it was also very much about – maybe without even knowing it – doing the same to myself.

I thought really hard about how I wanted to feel in the spaces, as opposed to how I wanted them to look. I thought very selfishly about how I wanted to live. I’d had two decades of working hard and going out all the time and doing stuff I didn’t want to do. I became a very private person, so I chose not to have a guest bedroom; I don’t want people to stay here! I wanted a giant bathtub where I could have a bath twice a day, with a fire. I wanted every room and all the showers to have giant windows open to the garden, so wherever you are you can hear the birds and smell the flowers. And then there’s this mixture of surfaces – the cold marble and rough concrete and spiky wood – the idea of waking up your sense of touch as well. And colour, so much colour! Nature is about colour and I’m so fatigued by beige homes and that bland aesthetic. I wanted this to feel like Ken Done’s work – colourful, but also sophisticated."