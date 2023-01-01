Editor's letter

The list of things that bring me pleasure feels almost staggeringly accessible. A cup of tea and a game of backgammon with my husband in the morning. Dappled sunlight coming in through a window. Being kissed on the neck, apropos of nothing. An after-work swim. A pre-dinner dance floor in the kitchen. A late afternoon walk as the sun goes down. Slipping into fresh sheets straight out of a hot shower. The first sip of cold Sancerre at the end of a long day. The song “Xanadu”. Warm, ridiculously buttery toast, slathered so thickly it looks like cheese. Also, actual cheese. Rebinging an elite vintage series of a reality show, like Survivor US: Heroes vs. Villains, or Kaitlyn’s season of The Bachelorette. Singing obnoxiously loudly in the car. Reading a novel I can’t put down in the middle of the day when I should be doing literally anything else… Everything on my list is so mundane; almost boringly everyday. Inexpensive, too. So why aren’t they part of my every day? I can’t tell you, except to say that in these times we live in, pleasure isn’t something we’ve prioritised. When we could be indulging in the things that make us feel good, instead we’re out here refusing dessert, torturing our bodies in shapewear and choosing to not go to Disneyland.

When we do consider pleasure, it’s either in the context of a guilty version, or in the purely capitalist framing of treat culture. I love a little treat as much as anyone (and this issue is full of things that will give you the high you’re looking for, if that’s also your thing), but it does feel like a Band-Aid fix to a life devoid of those simpler pleasures that can’t be bought. Yet, somehow, we’ve convinced ourselves that to indulge in those pleasures is hedonistic, or lazy, or something we need to jump through restrictive hoops to earn. Why go on the walk at dusk when you’ll burn more calories running at 5am? Why sing in the car when you could be listening to a self-improvement podcast? How exactly does dancing in the kitchen serve your growth era? Fact: it doesn’t, and, actually, shouldn’t.