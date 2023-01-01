Keeping it real

Next time you’re at a dinner party and the conversation starts to lull, try dropping in the phrase “It’s not about the pasta” or “Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy”. Sit back and watch as the table parts like the Red Sea, dramatically dividing into two camps. One will launch into animated discussions about yachties, Mormon housewives and Hamptons share houses, connecting over tidbits that occupy a special compartment in their brains, the cerebral equivalent of a second stomach for dessert. The other group will remain silent and a little miffed; they might project an air of superiority, but they’re intrigued by this foreign lexicon.

There are two types of people in the world: those who speak Bravo, and those who don’t. The former know that the American television network, which produces most of the world’s biggest reality shows including The Real Housewives franchise and Vanderpump Rules, is a pop culture phenomenon, a world unto itself affectionately dubbed the Bravoverse. The latter are more likely to consume zeitgeist-capturing comedy or ambitious HBO dramas, though even they would struggle to escape the cultural resonance of reality TV right now.

Consider this: when the Vanderpump Rules cheating fiasco known as Scandoval broke last year, so seismic was the fallout that it was covered at the White House Correspondents’ dinner (as The Cut inquired, “Does this mean Biden knows about Scandoval?”). This – for a 10-year-old reality show about a messy Los Angeles friendship group that’s garnered a cult following within the Bravo sphere but otherwise remained niche — was shocking, even, or especially, for fans. Not that the intersection of politics and reality TV was new; a role on The Apprentice accelerated the political rise of the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, who would come full circle and appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians with America’s other first family in 2019. On the Golden Globes red carpet this January, friend of the Kardashians and Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence spoke less about her latest film and more about the earth-shaking finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which played out like a shadowy film-noir drama you couldn’t write. On that note, as Hollywood writers and actors went on strike in 2023, reality TV shifted further to the forefront – though in the wake of allegations of exploitation behind the scenes, some called for its stars to unionise too. Meanwhile, one of the year’s most-watched scripted series, Netflix’s Squid Game, was re-imagined as a reality game show with a US$4.56 million cash prize. Back to life or back to reality? Everywhere you turn, the genre is permeating culture, spinning and casting its own intricate, interconnected web.