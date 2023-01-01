The November 2023 Issue
Nov 2023
broken cover image
EDITOR’S LETTER
EDITOR’S LETTER

"It’s not just about making more personal choices, but also about rejecting outmoded traditions and using critical and/or creative thinking to forge completely new ways to tie the knot."

READ MORE

And The Bride Wore...

Fashion-forward separates, unorthodox silhouettes, and sparkles and ruffles done her way

READ MORE

Anatomy of a Modern Wedding

In 2023, weddings are booming, but GETTING HITCHED looks different than before. From non-boring bridal to personalised merch and non-alcoholic parties, these are the trends shaping happily ever after. Welcome to the era of the NON-TRAD nuptials

READ MORE

Put a Ring On It

Dramatic, dainty, classic or colourful… The new rules of engagement? There are none

READ MORE
Editor-in-Chief
JUSTINE CULLEN
Managing Editor
Elle Glass
Executive Editor
Laura Agnew
Creative Director
HANNAH MARTIN
Fashion Director
RACHEL WAYMAN
Associate Editor
Kathryn Madden
Digital Editor
COURTNEY THOMPSON
Designer
Zahra Stockman
Market Editor
ANNIE DOIG
Content Writer
Maeve Galea
Content Writer
Noni Reginato
Commercial Director
Nicole Corfe
National Sales Manager
Annaliese Gattelaro
Client Services Manager
Grace Hannah
Editorial & Advertising Coordinator
Delaney Ashton
Publisher and
CEO
SIMON BOOKALLIL
COO
DAVID ASTWOOD
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
INSTYLE AUSTRALIA IS PART OF TRUE NORTH MEDIA. © COPYRIGHT 2023 TRUE NORTH MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. EVERY PRODUCT IS INDEPENDENTLY SELECTED BY OUR EDITORS. THINGS YOU BUY THROUGH OUR LINKS MAY EARN US A COMMISSION.