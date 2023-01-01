And The Bride Wore...

"It’s not just about making more personal choices, but also about rejecting outmoded traditions and using critical and/or creative thinking to forge completely new ways to tie the knot."
Fashion-forward separates, unorthodox silhouettes, and sparkles and ruffles done her way
In 2023, weddings are booming, but GETTING HITCHED looks different than before. From non-boring bridal to personalised merch and non-alcoholic parties, these are the trends shaping happily ever after. Welcome to the era of the NON-TRAD nuptials
Dramatic, dainty, classic or colourful… The new rules of engagement? There are none