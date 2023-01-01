Editor's Letter

"It’s not just about making more personal choices, but also about rejecting outmoded traditions and using critical and/or creative thinking to forge completely new ways to tie the knot."
Like anything, different styles of wedding come in and out of fashion. The one good thing I’ll say about getting divorced is that it means I’ve got to have two weddings, so I say this from experience. My first wedding was peak early-2010s customisation era. It was all very handcrafted, on a farm, a festival feel. I wore masses of custom Jenny Packham tulle and got married under a complicated hydrangea arch while 200 of our nearest and dearest ate deeply on-trend food for the time like truffle mac and cheese and danced to ‘Pumped Up Kicks’ in a field. Planning it was a full time job. As in, for a solid six months before the date, I just sat at my desk and added confetti streamer photo booth background inspiration to Pinterest instead of doing actual work.
By the second time I got married, a bit less than a decade later, weddings had become much less about performance art and more about doing whatever the hell you wanted. We eloped on the first day of a family road trip around America, with just our kids and mums in tow. I was 26 weeks pregnant. After saying I do in a little cliffside chapel in the countryside outside Austin, we went to a honky tonk bar and danced with cowboys and gorged on our combined weight in barbecued meat. I wore Chloe ready-to-wear and cowboy boots and walked down the aisle to Lana del Rey. A friend of mine who got married just a few years before either of my weddings feels ripped off, because when she got married, weddings were much more off-the-rack: you just booked a glam, gorgeous venue, the fanciest you could afford, and went with whatever you got. Alternate plating was completely acceptable. This was what the trend was then, but in her heart of hearts, she would have liked a Texan shotgun wedding fever dream too.
To be honest, I never really wanted to do a Weddings Special in InStyle. To me, the biggest wedding trend of our time is that we’re finally realising that we don’t have to get married at all to live a fulfilled, complete and wonderful life — in a recent survey by The Knot, only 53% of Gen Z respondents said they could definitely see themselves getting married in the future, a number that would have been so different just a decade ago. I also thought a wedding special was too classic women’s magazine-y for us, and too exclusionary. But there have been so many interesting developments in how weddings are done over the past few years, particularly those spearheaded by Gen Z, and the idea of doing things your own way has taken on new meaning. It’s not just about making more personal choices, but also about rejecting outmoded traditions and using critical and/or creative thinking to forge completely new ways to tie the knot. I have no plans to get married a third time, but I find it fascinating, and I think — definitely for those in wedding planning mode, but even if you have no plans to get married a first, second or third time — you will too.
Enjoy the issue,
Justine
