Anatomy of a Modern Wedding

SPLURGE WISELY Think you can’t afford the opulent caviar? Maybe you just need to trim your guest list. Minimonies – intimate affairs for around 10 guests – have all the makings of a regular wedding (the ceremony, the reception, the flowing Champagne) but are sized down so you can splash out on the things that matter most to you. The hatted chef, the martinis on tap … call it focused lavishness. According to Myriam Kassis from venue and events specialist Navarra, this ties in with a wider trend for food that goes beyond the alternate-drop dinner. “We’re seeing a rise in extravagant offerings: caviar and vodka shot stations, as well as pasta, fresh seafood stations and antipasto stations.” Enter the minimony: lavish productions for a TIGHTLY TRIMMED and truncated guest list. Beluga for 10, anyone?