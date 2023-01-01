Anatomy of a Modern Wedding

In 2023, weddings are booming, but GETTING HITCHED looks different than before. From non-boring bridal to personalised merch and non-alcoholic parties, these are the trends shaping happily ever after. Welcome to the era of the NON-TRAD nuptials
PHOTOGRAPHY by PETE DALY
Here’s a trend that will have your guests THANKING YOU. Compassionate weddings are organised to maximise celebration but minimise inconvenience: the location is EASY; gifts are off limits; and DRESS CODES aren’t prescriptive.
Fashion-forward separates, unorthodox silhouettes, and sparkles and ruffles done her way
Dramatic, dainty, classic or colourful… The new rules of engagement? There are none