What makes them tick

With MILLENNIALS still seeking their place in the world – not to mention approval – their watches are key to making a statement on status. “Millennials, like gen Z, have grown up in the social media era and want something recognisable; having something your peers will know is a far greater priority to them than it was for our parents,” says Owens. Following on from the watch-as-jewellery trend, the Bulgari ‘Serpenti’, made famous after Elizabeth Taylor wore it on the Cleopatra set, is now worn by the likes of Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra, while Chopard’s jewel-embellished ‘Happy Diamonds’ collection has found a new fanbase nearly 50 years after it was first launched. And homing in on millennials’ desire to invest in experiences and art rather than just pure objects, Lana Del Rey’s Jacob & Co. ‘Fleurs de Jardin’ watch is an extreme example of a timepiece that’s ‘more’ – it’s so complex, it’s like wearing a universe on the wrist. “It’s stunning and mesmerising every time you look down and see the baby components,” says Owens, who has tried on a version herself.

CHOPARD ‘Happy Diamonds Icons’ watch, $16,100. HARRIS TAPPER T-shirt, $292.